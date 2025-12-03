‘Caste Hatred Killed Saksham’: Prakash Ambedkar Condemns Nanded Honour Killing, Hails Girlfriend Aanchal’s Courage

Adv Prakash Ambedkar | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Nanded: Nanded’s shocking honour killing case, where a young man was murdered allegedly by his girlfriend’s father and brothers for their inter-caste relationship, continues to shake Maharashtra. The incident drew the attention of the whole nation after the girl, Aanchal Mamidwar, announced she would “marry” her slain partner Saksham Tatte’s body as a mark of love and protest.

As reactions poured in from across the state, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Adv Prakash Ambedkar strongly condemned the killing and praised Aanchal’s courage. In a social media post, he wrote that Saksham, a young Buddhist man, was brutally murdered out of caste hatred by the girl’s family. Expressing anger, he said Aanchal’s bold stand deserved full support.

“After Saksham’s murder, the girl demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and declared she would marry him even in death. Her courage is extraordinary. We stand firmly with her and with Saksham’s family,” Adv Ambedkar said.

Republican Sena chief Anandraj Ambedkar also slammed the incident, calling it a wound that words cannot heal. “A young man’s dream, life, and entire family were destroyed in moments. Aanchal’s decision to marry his body reflects not only her love but also her refusal to bow before injustice,” he said, assuring continued support until justice is delivered. On Wednesday, VBA leader Anjali Ambedkar visited the grieving Tate family in Nanded, spoke to Aanchal, and promised unwavering support.

She revealed that Saksham had always dreamt of seeing Aanchal become an officer. “To honour Saksham’s dream, VBA will take complete responsibility for Aanchal’s education,” she assured, holding Aanchal’s hand and urging her to complete her studies.

“Live wherever you feel safe; we will arrange everything,” she added after an emotional 30-minute discussion with the family. She also confirmed that, as in the Suryawanshi case, the party would closely pursue the legal battle in the Tate case.

Meanwhile, new revelations have emerged. Saksham’s mother accused Aanchal’s father, Gajanan Mamidwar, and her brothers of deliberately plotting the murder.

She claimed that earlier, the family pretended to support the relationship -- Aanchal’s father even lifted Saksham on his shoulders during a festival. But later the mood changed. On Saksham’s birthday, when friends brought bouquets, Aanchal’s family gifted him a thorn-only rose plant.

“They said the plant symbolised their love. Later, Aanchal’s brothers told her, ‘We gave him thorns because we wanted to remove this thorn from our lives.’ And they did… they killed my son,” Saksham’s mother said, demanding the stringent punishment for the accused.

Meanwhile, a dancing video went viral on social media, in which the accused, the victim and the girl were seen.