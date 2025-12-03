MP Rajabhau Waje Joins Nashik Residents' Fight To Save 1,700 Tapovan Trees |

Nashik: A big fight has been waged by environmentalists, local citizens and political leaders to protect the greenery in the Tapovan area of Nashik. Although the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had decided to cut more than 1,700 trees in the name of building Sadagram for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, it has now been revealed that this land will be used for a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) centre along with an exhibition centre, restaurants and other facilities. MP Rajabhau Waje visited Tapovan on Wednesday (December 3) morning and supported the locals against this controversial decision.

According to a report, environmentalists and Nashik residents have gathered in large numbers due to the preparations for felling trees at this place, and are expressing their determination to 'not allow a single tree to be felled'.

Tapovan is the only green lung in Nashik city, where memories of Lord Rama's exile are associated. In November, the NMC had prepared a list of 1,825 trees for the construction of Sadagram in this 54-acre area located on the banks of the Godavari River.

It is said that 700 to 1,100 of these trees will be felled. However, after the opposition increased, the list of more than 800 trees was removed, but the threat of 1,700 trees still remains.

According to environmentalists, after the Kumbh Mela, this place will not be limited to Sadagram, but will be converted into a MICE centre on the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) principle. This will include exhibition halls, restaurants, auditoriums and commercial facilities, which will completely destroy the greenery and increase the risk of encroachment and dumping grounds.

Read Also Sorcerer Arrested In Nashik Woman's Suicide Case Linked To Witchcraft

MP Rajabhau Waje reached here and interacted with the citizens. "I am not against the government, but I stand firmly in favour of the people of Nashik. I have a lot of respect for Nashik. I have written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and have also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene," Waje said. He said that the fundamental principles of Hinduism are linked to nature and it is wrong to transform nature for religious festivals. Waje appealed to the people of Nashik to come together and fight and said, "I will raise this question in Parliament Session and will also meet the concerned minister"

Earlier in November, more than 600 citizens had registered objections with the NMC. After MP Waje's visit, unity has grown among Nashik residents, he says, "People of Nashik are very angry. if we come together, we can bring about change." The government is expressing the view that a peaceful discussion is needed to ensure that this dispute does not become an obstacle to preparations for the Kumbh Mela.