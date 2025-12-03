MP Rajabhau Waje Takes Nashik's Drug Crisis To Lok Sabha, Seeks Centre's Action | SansadTV

News are constantly coming out that inter-state drug rackets are operating in full swing in many cities of Maharashtra, including Nashik, with the active participation of women. Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje raised this serious issue in the Lok Sabha. He had raised a four-point question to the Home Ministry regarding the growing threat of drugs in Nashik. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, gave a written reply to it on December 2.

The shocking figures of the activities under the NDPS Act in Maharashtra in 2022 and 2023 two years have been revealed in this reply. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2023 report, a total of 33,423 people were arrested in the state in 2022 and 2023. During the same period, more than 42,230 kg of solid drugs and 12,176 liters of liquid drugs were seized. The number of convicted persons is also 11,693.

The central government has set up a large mechanism at many levels to break the drug gangs. Joint operations are underway with the four-level Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in all states, Border Security Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Railway Police.

One regional office, one zonal office and one field unit of NCB are functioning in Maharashtra. In August 2024, the Gujarat ATS seized 10.969 kg of solid mephedrone and 781 kg of liquid mephedrone in a raid in Bhiwandi and arrested two people.

Along with stopping the supply of drugs, the government is also focusing on reducing demand. For this, the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” is being implemented across the country. So far, this campaign has reached more than 24.9 crore people, including 8.7 crore youth and 6 crore women. A 24-hour toll-free helpline 1933 (MANAS) is operational to provide information on drugs, and a helpline 14446 is operational for addiction.

The government is providing financial assistance to 349 addiction rehabilitation centres (IRCA), 154 treatment facilities, and 139 district de-addiction centres across the country. NCB has signed agreements with spiritual institutions and is taking the support of spirituality to overcome addiction under “Mission Spandan”.

Apart from this, an anti-drug awareness campaign has been started in schools by signing an agreement with the CBSE board on 3 September 2025.

Considering the increasing threat of drugs in Nashik, MP Rajabhau Vaje effectively raised this issue in Parliament. Although the government has taken a large number of actions, the need for awareness and addiction centres at the local level is becoming more apparent as the amount of drugs and the participation of women in it is increasing.

Organised drug gangs have become active in many cities of the state, including Nashik, and there have been reports of increased participation of women in them.

Considering the increasing drug menace in Nashik, Vaje had raised this issue in Parliament. According to the information provided by the Home Ministry, although anti-drug activities have intensified in the state, the threat seems to remain. Therefore, the need for public awareness and de-addiction centres has increased even more.

Year-wise statistics:

- 2022: Arrests 16,777, seized drugs 20,185 kg + 5,240 liters, convicted 5,509

- 2023: Arrests 16,646, seized drugs 22,044 kg + 6,936 liters, convicted 6,184

That is, in just one year, the amount of drugs seized has increased by about 2,000 kg and 1,700 litres. In two years, a total of 33,423 people were arrested in Maharashtra, while more than 42 tons of drugs were seized. The number of convicted people is also 11,693.

Central government's big campaign against drug gangs

The Home Ministry said that a joint mechanism of the Centre and the states is working to stop the supply of drugs in the country. In this, joint operations are carried out with the four-level Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in all states, Border Security Force, Navy, Coast Guard.

Measures for de-addiction and public awareness

- 24-hour helpline 1933 (MANAS) – to provide information on drugs

- Drug-free India campaign – so far reached 24.9 crore people, including 8.7 crore youth and 6 crore women

- 349 de-addiction centres, 154 treatment facilities, 139 district de-addiction centres across the country

- Toll-free helpline 14446 for de-addiction

- Agreements with spiritual institutions, awareness campaign in CBSE schools