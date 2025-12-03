Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade Saves Youth Attempting To Jump From Building In Vallabh Nagar | VIDEOS | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident occurred on Tuesday evening when a young man tried to hurt himself by jumping from the second floor of a building. However, showing a brilliant presence of mind, officials from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Fire Brigade rescued the man, potentially saving his life.

Watch Videos:

The incident happened near Killedar Garden in the Vallabh Nagar area. The Fire Brigade received a call around 5.45 pm, and as it was close to the PCMC Main Fire Station, a team responded promptly. Fire Brigade officials suspected a suicide attempt. All this scuffle was caught on camera, and it showed exactly how the fire brigade personnel saved the young man.

Fire Officer Rushikant Chipade told the media, “The promptness shown by the Fire Brigade is not only commendable but also a matter of pride for the city. In such situations, even the smallest decision can have a significant consequence. Yet, the team carried out the entire process smoothly with extreme composure, recognising the danger, and utilising the necessary technical skills. Protecting the lives of citizens is our highest responsibility.”

Fire Brigade’s Presence Of Mind Saves A Life

The fire department team that arrived at the scene exercised their presence of mind and carried out a swift rescue operation. Senior Fireman Bhushan Yewale, Vehicle Driver Vishal Banekar, Firewoman Sneha Jagtap, along with other personnel from the department, worked in coordination and successfully brought the person down safely without any injuries. The individual was subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation.

PCMC Additional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Khorate said, “Every disaster is unexpected, but the response to it must be extremely well-planned. The courage, awareness, and skill in handling the situation demonstrated by the Fire Brigade personnel in this case are remarkable. In such situations, understanding the mental state of the person and bringing them down safely without harm requires highly sensitive and skilful work.”

PCMC Officials didn't clarify the identity of the person involved, nor any potential reasons behind him. They have handed him over to the Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station.

Boy Safe: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh Durwas, in charge of PCMC’s Fire Department, said, “For the Fire Department, every disaster is a race against time. The incident at Vallabh Nagar was no exception. The Fire Department personnel accurately assessed the situation immediately upon arrival and, in a trained manner, brought the person down safely. The courage, immediate decision-making ability, and coordination shown in such instances are the true identity of the Fire Department.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station told The Free Press Journal that the boy is now safe and he was admitted to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for further treatment.