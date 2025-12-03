 Pune: 400 Cartridges Recovered From Home Of Nilesh Ghaywal Gang Associate
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 400 Cartridges Recovered From Home Of Nilesh Ghaywal Gang Associate

Pune: 400 Cartridges Recovered From Home Of Nilesh Ghaywal Gang Associate

Following the case of a firing incident at Kothrud, Pune Police have seized as many as 400 cartridges from the residence of an accomplice of notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal. Out of these, 200 are live cartridges, while the remaining 200 had already been used, and police have recovered empty bullets during the investigation.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 400 Cartridges Recovered From Home Of Nilesh Ghaywal Gang Associate | iStock

Following the case of a firing incident at Kothrud, Pune Police have seized as many as 400 cartridges from the residence of an accomplice of notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal. Out of these, 200 are live cartridges, while the remaining 200 had already been used, and police have recovered empty bullets during the investigation. 

The arrested accused has been identified as Ajay Mahdev Sarode, a key member of the Ghaywal gang. According to police, during the interrogation, it was found that the seized cartridges indicate that the accused had been practising firing in the Lonavala area.

What was the case? 

On 17 September, members of the gang opened fire on a man in the Shastrinagar area of Kothrud jurisdiction. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Kothrud Police Station, and accordingly police arrested Ajay Mahadev Sarode, a key gang member. The case has since been brought under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), adding serious legal implications for Ghaywal and his associates.

FPJ Shorts
Calcutta High Court Dismisses Single-Judge Bench Order Cancelling Appointment Of 32,000 Primary Teachers
Calcutta High Court Dismisses Single-Judge Bench Order Cancelling Appointment Of 32,000 Primary Teachers
Animal Cruelty On Peak! Old Video Of Man Dumping Barbecue Sauce Into Live Fish's Mouth For 'Fun Reel' Resurfaces
Animal Cruelty On Peak! Old Video Of Man Dumping Barbecue Sauce Into Live Fish's Mouth For 'Fun Reel' Resurfaces
Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Stun In Crystal-Studded Gown By Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta
Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Stun In Crystal-Studded Gown By Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta
IED Blast Targeting Police Vehicle Kills Three Policemen In Northwest Pakistan
IED Blast Targeting Police Vehicle Kills Three Policemen In Northwest Pakistan

Further investigation revealed that Nilesh Ghaywal obtained a passport using forged documents and fled to London. After that, Pune Police had initiated communication with the British High Commission regarding his extradition, and a Red Corner Notice was issued to secure his custody. 

Read Also
Shocking Video: Drunk Driver Weaves Through Pune Traffic Despite Losing Tyre
article-image

Sarode was interrogated by the Police, and after that, acting on it, a search operation was conducted in his house, where 400 cartridges were found. Sambhaji Kadam, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “We have recovered 200 live cartridges and 200 empty shells from the accused’s residence. The bullets were issued from the Kharadi Ammunition factory. Sarode had a gun license on behave of which he had taken the bullets.”

In the inquiry, it was found that Sarode used to practice in his village to create terror and fear among the residents. However, the matter is under investigation and soon other involved persons will be in jail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 400 Cartridges Recovered From Home Of Nilesh Ghaywal Gang Associate

Pune: 400 Cartridges Recovered From Home Of Nilesh Ghaywal Gang Associate

MPSC Group B Prelims Likely To Be Postponed Again Due To Vote Counting On Dec 21

MPSC Group B Prelims Likely To Be Postponed Again Due To Vote Counting On Dec 21

Former Pune Deputy Mayor Nandkumar Mozhe Passes Away At 72

Former Pune Deputy Mayor Nandkumar Mozhe Passes Away At 72

Not Mumbai Or Pune, Ajit Pawar's Son Jay Pawar To Marry Rutuja Patil In Intimate Ceremony In...

Not Mumbai Or Pune, Ajit Pawar's Son Jay Pawar To Marry Rutuja Patil In Intimate Ceremony In...

Pune Breaking: Bomb Threat To Mercedes-Benz School In Hinjawadi Phase 1; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police...

Pune Breaking: Bomb Threat To Mercedes-Benz School In Hinjawadi Phase 1; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police...