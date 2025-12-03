MPSC Group B Prelims Likely To Be Postponed Again Due To Vote Counting On Dec 21 | Mpsc

The counting of votes for the municipal and nagar panchayat elections scheduled for December 2 and 20 will be held on December 21. And the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has scheduled to conduct the Maharashtra Group 'B' Non-Gazetted Services Combined Preliminary Examination on December 21.

The entire responsibility of the examination at the district level lies with the District Collector and the Revenue Department. All the employees of the Revenue Department, including the District Collector, will be busy counting votes on December 21. Therefore, there was confusion among the students whether the combined preliminary examination would be held on December 21 or would be postponed again. The final answer to this has now been received from senior MPSC officials on the condition of anonymity.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission conducts a combined preliminary examination for Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), State Tax Inspector (STI) and Assistant Section Officer (ASO) every year. This year, advertisements were issued for 674 posts. This includes 3 Assistant Section Officers, 279 State Tax Inspectors and 392 Police Sub-Inspector posts.

Initially, the Combined Pre Group 'B' 2025 (Non-Gazetted) examination was scheduled on November 9. However, due to the flood situation in some parts of Maharashtra, the State Services Examination was postponed. Since the examination was held in the month of November, it affected the Combined Examination. After this, it was decided to hold the Combined Prelim Examination on December 21.

The Election Commission had initially prepared for voting on December 2 and counting of votes on December 3. However, due to the complications of court cases, the elections in some municipalities that were scheduled for Tuesday will be held on December 20. Therefore, after the voting in both phases on December 2 and 20, the results of all municipalities and nagar panchayats will be declared on December 21.

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered in this regard. Therefore, since all the revenue officers will be busy in the counting process, will the 'MPSC' conduct the examination on December 21 or postpone it again? There was confusion among the students.

Read Also Shocking Video: Drunk Driver Weaves Through Pune Traffic Despite Losing Tyre

Since the examination and counting of votes are held on the same day, it will be difficult to conduct the examination. A large amount of manpower is required for the examination. Also, private manpower cannot be hired to conduct such sensitive work. The entire burden lies with the District Collector's Office. However, the revenue officials will be busy with the counting of votes. Therefore, there will be no option but to postpone the exam. A member of the commission told Loksatta that a search is underway for a new date.