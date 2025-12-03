 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj MIDC Police Arrest Youth With Country-Made Pistol; Accomplice Escapes In Dark
PSI Sagar Patil and his team were patrolling the Waluj Industrial area on Dec 1 against illegal businesses and related activities when they spotted two youths behaving suspiciously near Indraprastha Colony

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj MIDC Police Arrest Youth With Country-Made Pistol; Accomplice Escapes In Dark | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Waluj MIDC police arrested a man and seized a country-made pistol from him in Indraprastha Colony, while his accomplice escaped under the cover of darkness. The arrested youth has been identified as Yogesh Giram, and his accomplice as Sachin Misal. A case has been registered against them with the Waluj police station.

PSI Sagar Patil and his team were patrolling the Waluj Industrial area on Dec 1 against illegal businesses and related activities when they spotted two youths behaving suspiciously near Indraprastha Colony. On seeing the police, both began to run. The team chased them and managed to nab Giram, while Misal fled in the dark.

Police recovered a country-made pistol worth Rs15,000 from Giram. During questioning, he confessed that he possessed the weapon to commit a crime.

