 Nanded Hosts 27th Maharashtra Inter-University Sports Festival; 3,307 Athletes To Compete Across 8 Sports
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNanded Hosts 27th Maharashtra Inter-University Sports Festival; 3,307 Athletes To Compete Across 8 Sports

Nanded Hosts 27th Maharashtra Inter-University Sports Festival; 3,307 Athletes To Compete Across 8 Sports

A total of 3,307 athletes, including 1,721 boys and 1,586 girls, will compete in eight major sports: badminton, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, kho-kho, kabaddi, chess, and athletics (running, high jump, long jump, etc.). Along with the participants, 576 coaches and managers will accompany the contingents, while 276 referees have been appointed by the university

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Nanded Hosts 27th Maharashtra Inter-University Sports Festival; 3,307 Athletes To Compete Across 8 Sports | Sourced

Nanded: The 27th edition of the Maharashtra State Inter-University Sports Festival, sponsored by the Office of the Governor, will be organised with great enthusiasm by Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMU), Nanded, from Thursday, Dec 4 to 8. The grand sporting event will bring together athletes from 24 universities across the state.

A total of 3,307 athletes, including 1,721 boys and 1,586 girls, will compete in eight major sports: badminton, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, kho-kho, kabaddi, chess, and athletics (running, high jump, long jump, etc.). Along with the participants, 576 coaches and managers will accompany the contingents, while 276 referees have been appointed by the university.
A major highlight this year is the launch of the ‘Bharat Portal’, introduced on the suggestion of the Governor. For the first time, all competitions will be streamed nationwide through this portal. SRTM University becomes the first university in Maharashtra to implement this initiative, marking a proud moment for the institution.

To ensure smooth conduct of the festival, the university has set up 28 dedicated committees under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Dr Manohar Chaskar and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashok Mahajan. These committees cover all aspects from logistics, eligibility, technical arrangements, hospitality, finance, cultural programmes, and torch relay to cleanliness, transport, media coordination, and prize distribution. Faculty and staff from various colleges and the university campus are actively involved.

Read Also
Pune: 400 Cartridges Recovered From Home Of Nilesh Ghaywal Gang Associate
article-image

The festival will be inaugurated on Thursday at 4:30 pm by former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan. Vice-chancellor Dr Manohar Chaskar will preside over the ceremony.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Indian Pacer Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket
Indian Pacer Mohit Sharma Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw

Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare Manikrao Kokate, Minister for Bahujan Welfare, Dairy Development & Renewable Energy and Nanded Guardian Minister Atul Save, Minister for Public Health & Family Welfare Meghna Bordikar, and DIG (Nanded Range) Shahaji Umap will be present as guests of honour. Several MPs, MLAs, university council members, and eminent personalities, including Arjuna and Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee Sarika Kale, will also grace the event. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashok Mahajan will serve as the president of the welcome committee.

The concluding ceremony and prize distribution will take place on December 8 at 11 am at the university sports ground. Vice-chancellor Dr Chaskar will preside.
University Registrar Dr Dnyaneshwar Pawar and Director of Sports & Physical Education Dr Bhaskar Mane have appealed to students, staff, and sports lovers to participate and witness the grand event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nanded Hosts 27th Maharashtra Inter-University Sports Festival; 3,307 Athletes To Compete Across 8...

Nanded Hosts 27th Maharashtra Inter-University Sports Festival; 3,307 Athletes To Compete Across 8...

Marathwada Votes In Big Numbers: Over 75% Turnout In Several Councils; Polling Peaceful Across...

Marathwada Votes In Big Numbers: Over 75% Turnout In Several Councils; Polling Peaceful Across...

65% Voter Turnout In Jalgaon, Dhule Municipal Polls; Women Lead Participation

65% Voter Turnout In Jalgaon, Dhule Municipal Polls; Women Lead Participation

‘Caste Hatred Killed Saksham’: Prakash Ambedkar Condemns Nanded Honour Killing, Hails Girlfriend...

‘Caste Hatred Killed Saksham’: Prakash Ambedkar Condemns Nanded Honour Killing, Hails Girlfriend...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade Saves Youth Attempting To Jump From Building In Vallabh Nagar |...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade Saves Youth Attempting To Jump From Building In Vallabh Nagar |...