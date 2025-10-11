Pune: Man Attacks Tempo Driver With Hockey Stick In Magarpatta; Damages Vehicle, Hurls Abuses & Issues Threats - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: A shocking video from Pune’s Magarpatta area has gone viral on social media. It shows a man violently confronting a tempo driver and damaging his vehicle with a hockey stick. The incident, which reportedly occurred on Friday, has sparked outrage among netizens demanding immediate police action.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the short video, the man, allegedly identified as Suraj Patil, is seen behaving aggressively and using abusive language while striking the tempo’s windscreen. He is also heard issuing threats to the driver and others nearby. This has visibly created panic among onlookers. The man was reportedly driving a school bus bearing the registration number MH 14 MM 9837 at the time of the altercation.

According to initial information, the scuffle began after the tempo driver allegedly brushed the school bus in traffic. Instead of settling the matter calmly or reporting it to the police, Patil lost his temper and began hurling abuses. The video captures him shouting, “I am Suraj Patil! Let’s go to the police station and see who’s whose father!” Meanwhile, the tempo driver, pleading for peace, can be heard saying, “Please listen to me for two minutes, Dada; don’t do this.”

The incident has triggered widespread criticism online, with citizens condemning the violent behaviour. Netizens are questioning how someone entrusted with driving a school bus could display such aggression. As of now, the police have not released any official statement or confirmed whether a complaint has been registered in connection with the incident.