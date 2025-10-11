 Pune: Man Attacks Tempo Driver With Hockey Stick In Magarpatta; Damages Vehicle, Hurls Abuses & Issues Threats - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Man Attacks Tempo Driver With Hockey Stick In Magarpatta; Damages Vehicle, Hurls Abuses & Issues Threats - VIDEO

Pune: Man Attacks Tempo Driver With Hockey Stick In Magarpatta; Damages Vehicle, Hurls Abuses & Issues Threats - VIDEO

In the short video, the man, allegedly identified as Suraj Patil, is seen behaving aggressively and using abusive language while striking the tempo’s windscreen. He is also heard issuing threats to the driver and others nearby

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Man Attacks Tempo Driver With Hockey Stick In Magarpatta; Damages Vehicle, Hurls Abuses & Issues Threats - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: A shocking video from Pune’s Magarpatta area has gone viral on social media. It shows a man violently confronting a tempo driver and damaging his vehicle with a hockey stick. The incident, which reportedly occurred on Friday, has sparked outrage among netizens demanding immediate police action.

Watch Video:

In the short video, the man, allegedly identified as Suraj Patil, is seen behaving aggressively and using abusive language while striking the tempo’s windscreen. He is also heard issuing threats to the driver and others nearby. This has visibly created panic among onlookers. The man was reportedly driving a school bus bearing the registration number MH 14 MM 9837 at the time of the altercation.

According to initial information, the scuffle began after the tempo driver allegedly brushed the school bus in traffic. Instead of settling the matter calmly or reporting it to the police, Patil lost his temper and began hurling abuses. The video captures him shouting, “I am Suraj Patil! Let’s go to the police station and see who’s whose father!” Meanwhile, the tempo driver, pleading for peace, can be heard saying, “Please listen to me for two minutes, Dada; don’t do this.”

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Plant 1.25 Lakh Trees Along Sion–Panvel Highway To Create 'Green Corridor'
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Plant 1.25 Lakh Trees Along Sion–Panvel Highway To Create 'Green Corridor'
Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding Across Bengaluru, Kolar And Mandya; Several Residential Areas Submerged
Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding Across Bengaluru, Kolar And Mandya; Several Residential Areas Submerged
UP News: Wild Jackal Attacks Ramleela Audience In Kasganj, Eight Injured
UP News: Wild Jackal Attacks Ramleela Audience In Kasganj, Eight Injured
Children's Academy, Utpal Shanghvi & Bombay Scottish Shine At Dream Sports-MSSA Chess Tournament
Children's Academy, Utpal Shanghvi & Bombay Scottish Shine At Dream Sports-MSSA Chess Tournament
Read Also
Pune: Hinjawadi Residents, IT Employees Protest Road Accident Deaths, Cite Poor Infrastructure –...
article-image

The incident has triggered widespread criticism online, with citizens condemning the violent behaviour. Netizens are questioning how someone entrusted with driving a school bus could display such aggression. As of now, the police have not released any official statement or confirmed whether a complaint has been registered in connection with the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Religious Groups Object To Marathi Film “Manache Shlok”; Shows Cancelled & Film Banners Torn In...

Religious Groups Object To Marathi Film “Manache Shlok”; Shows Cancelled & Film Banners Torn In...

Pune: Man Attacks Tempo Driver With Hockey Stick In Magarpatta; Damages Vehicle, Hurls Abuses &...

Pune: Man Attacks Tempo Driver With Hockey Stick In Magarpatta; Damages Vehicle, Hurls Abuses &...

Pune: Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road Work To Begin Soon On BOT Basis, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh...

Pune: Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road Work To Begin Soon On BOT Basis, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh...

Pune: 5,000 Illegal Banners Removed, 71 Named In 27 Cases As PMC Launches Citywide Anti-Flex Drive

Pune: 5,000 Illegal Banners Removed, 71 Named In 27 Cases As PMC Launches Citywide Anti-Flex Drive

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Allocates ₹35 Crore For Subway At Kalpataru Society Chowk On Wakad-Bhosari...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Allocates ₹35 Crore For Subway At Kalpataru Society Chowk On Wakad-Bhosari...