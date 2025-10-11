 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Young Man Narrowly Escapes After Dumper Overturns In Vallabh Nagar - VIDEO
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Young Man Narrowly Escapes After Dumper Overturns In Vallabh Nagar - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a fortunate escape from a potentially fatal accident, a young man narrowly avoided being trapped under an overturned dumper truck in the Vallabh Nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday. The incident occurred around 1:15 PM within the limits of Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station.

Watch Video:

The dumper, loaded with construction crusher material, overturned on one side while navigating through a narrow road section. It had drainage in one place, and the truck fell into the place. The dumper’s right wheel slipped due to the uneven surface near the under-construction site, causing the vehicle to flip over.

According to police reports, the young man, who was riding a two-wheeler near the dumper, reacted quickly and managed to move away just in time. He avoided being crushed under the vehicle. The driver of the dumper also narrowly escaped injury. The accident caused significant damage to the motorcycle parked near the site. The Sant Tukaram Nagar Police have registered a case under relevant sections and are conducting an investigation.

Sr PI Vanita Dhumal, in charge of the Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station, confirmed that legal proceedings have commenced. She stated that enquiries will be taken to determine liability and adherence to safety norms.

Video of this was shot, and since then it has gone viral. Netizens on social media have reacted widely to it. Many have expressed their thrill at such a fortunate save.

