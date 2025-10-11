 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Allocates ₹35 Crore For Subway At Kalpataru Society Chowk On Wakad-Bhosari BRTS Road
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Allocates ₹35 Crore For Subway At Kalpataru Society Chowk On Wakad-Bhosari BRTS Road

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Allocates ₹35 Crore For Subway At Kalpataru Society Chowk On Wakad-Bhosari BRTS Road | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has sanctioned ₹35 crore for the construction of an underground subway at Kalpataru Society Chowk on the Wakad Bhosari BRTS Road (Kokane Chowk - Nashik Phata stretch). It is being made with the aim of alleviating traffic congestion on the BRT route from Wakad to Nashik Phata, officials announced on Friday. 

The budget for this project has been increased from the previously allocated ₹30 crore to ₹35 crore. It was done in the 2025-26 fiscal year's budget. The administrative approval for this allocation has been granted under the Urban Transport Fund and Special Scheme heads.

Kalpataru Society Chowk has been a significant traffic bottleneck due to the heavy flow of vehicles from the JRD Tata flyover at Nashik Phata and the Pimple Saudgar, Pimple Gurav and Sangvi areas. Traffic signals at the chowk often cause delays, leading to frequent jams. Efforts to close the chowk faced opposition; hence, the decision was made to construct an underground passage to streamline traffic movement.

article-image

Additionally, the PCMC plans to implement measures to ease traffic at Pimple Saudagar's PK Chowk, with an increased budget of ₹45 crore. At Thergaon, the length of the existing divider at Dange Chowk will be extended.  Its project cost has risen from ₹28 crore to ₹50 crore. In Phugewadi, an underground passage beneath the railway line and the proposed 30-meter ACMTR road will be constructed. Its budget has increased from ₹20 crore to ₹30 crore. Furthermore, an IT building will be developed near the Empire Estate flyover in Chinchwad under the ITR scheme. Its budget has risen from ₹100 crore to ₹120 crore.

