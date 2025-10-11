 Pune: Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road Work To Begin Soon On BOT Basis, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale Assures
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road Work To Begin Soon On BOT Basis, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale Assures

Pune: Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road Work To Begin Soon On BOT Basis, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale Assures

Local residents and industrialists have reported that the traffic congestion on this Chakan industrial corridor has been a long-standing problem. It has been impacting both commuters and freight movement

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road Work To Begin Soon On BOT Basis, PWD Minister Assures | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) has announced that construction on the Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur road will commence shortly under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale announced on Friday. The contract will be awarded via open tender, and companies will be invited to participate. The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) will be overseeing the project.

Local residents and industrialists have reported that the traffic congestion on this Chakan industrial corridor has been a long-standing problem. It has been impacting both commuters and freight movement. In recent years, accidents and road damage have escalated. This has intensified calls for infrastructure upgrades. The BOT model is intended to shift funding and maintenance responsibility to the developer. This will recoup investment through toll collection over the concession period.

Read Also
Residents & Industrialists From Chakan March In Pimpri-Chinchwad Demanding Faster Action From PMRDA...
article-image

Under the proposed plan, the section from Talegaon to Chakan will combine an elevated four-lane segment with a parallel at-grade four-lane road. The stretch from Chakan to Shikrapur will be upgraded to a six-lane corridor. Tolling will use FASTag or GPS-based monitoring.

In parallel with the new project, the state has also sanctioned ₹59.75 crore for interim repair and widening work on the existing NH-548D alignment to ease congestion. It will also improve safety until the new corridor is complete. Land acquisition and tender finalisation are poised to begin soon, and officials plan full project execution over the coming years.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Announces Changes In Morning Schedule For Metro Lines 2A And 7 From 12-18 October | Know Departure Timings Here
Mumbai Metro Announces Changes In Morning Schedule For Metro Lines 2A And 7 From 12-18 October | Know Departure Timings Here
Karnataka: 19-Year-Old CA Student Kidnapped From House In Bengaluru, Rescued Within Hours; 5 Arrested
Karnataka: 19-Year-Old CA Student Kidnapped From House In Bengaluru, Rescued Within Hours; 5 Arrested
Tirunelveli Rat Fever Scare: Tamil Nadu Health Dept Approves Bank Exam Under Strict Safety Protocols
Tirunelveli Rat Fever Scare: Tamil Nadu Health Dept Approves Bank Exam Under Strict Safety Protocols
Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video
Funny Mix-Up! Shai Hope & Tevin Imlach Nearly Collide While Running Between Wickets During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Man Attacks Tempo Driver With Hockey Stick In Magarpatta; Damages Vehicle, Hurls Abuses &...

Pune: Man Attacks Tempo Driver With Hockey Stick In Magarpatta; Damages Vehicle, Hurls Abuses &...

Pune: Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road Work To Begin Soon On BOT Basis, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh...

Pune: Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road Work To Begin Soon On BOT Basis, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh...

Pune: 5,000 Illegal Banners Removed, 71 Named In 27 Cases As PMC Launches Citywide Anti-Flex Drive

Pune: 5,000 Illegal Banners Removed, 71 Named In 27 Cases As PMC Launches Citywide Anti-Flex Drive

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Allocates ₹35 Crore For Subway At Kalpataru Society Chowk On Wakad-Bhosari...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Allocates ₹35 Crore For Subway At Kalpataru Society Chowk On Wakad-Bhosari...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Cracks Down On Heavy Vehicle Ban Violations; Action Against 30...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Cracks Down On Heavy Vehicle Ban Violations; Action Against 30...