Pune: Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road Work To Begin Soon On BOT Basis, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale Assures

Pune: Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur Road Work To Begin Soon On BOT Basis, PWD Minister Assures | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) has announced that construction on the Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur road will commence shortly under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale announced on Friday. The contract will be awarded via open tender, and companies will be invited to participate. The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) will be overseeing the project.

Local residents and industrialists have reported that the traffic congestion on this Chakan industrial corridor has been a long-standing problem. It has been impacting both commuters and freight movement. In recent years, accidents and road damage have escalated. This has intensified calls for infrastructure upgrades. The BOT model is intended to shift funding and maintenance responsibility to the developer. This will recoup investment through toll collection over the concession period.

Under the proposed plan, the section from Talegaon to Chakan will combine an elevated four-lane segment with a parallel at-grade four-lane road. The stretch from Chakan to Shikrapur will be upgraded to a six-lane corridor. Tolling will use FASTag or GPS-based monitoring.

In parallel with the new project, the state has also sanctioned ₹59.75 crore for interim repair and widening work on the existing NH-548D alignment to ease congestion. It will also improve safety until the new corridor is complete. Land acquisition and tender finalisation are poised to begin soon, and officials plan full project execution over the coming years.