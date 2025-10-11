Pune: Hinjawadi Residents, IT Employees Protest Road Accident Deaths, Cite Poor Infrastructure – VIDEOS & PHOTOS | FPJ Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Residents and IT employees living in Hinjawadi, Maan, and Marunji peacefully protested against the government and its agencies on Saturday morning. The reason behind this protest was poor infrastructure and laxity in the enforcement of rules in the area, causing road accidents. On Friday, a 34-year-old woman died in Pandav Nagar after a mixer truck collided with her. To mourn this and demand a much-needed and long-demanded change, the residents, along with their families, took to the streets and protested.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to protesters, governing bodies in charge of Hinjawadi and the nearby areas, including the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), are not focusing on the area as needed and are not fulfilling their promises. Despite Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule visiting the area multiple times in the last few months, there have been no changes in the situation of Hinjawadi, the protesters alleged.

The protest was organised in front of the Streets of Europe Mall in Hinjawadi Phase 1. Over 200 residents and IT employees joined the peaceful protest. Sachin Londhe, from the Unclog Hinjawadi IT Park petition, said, “The protest was in solidarity with the deceased woman from Friday’s road accident. A demand for better infrastructure was made to PMRDA, MIDC, and the Maharashtra Chief Minister.”

The protest began at 10 am and lasted for a couple of hours. Men, women, kids, and senior citizens joined in and protested. A bigger protest is being planned by the residents of Hinjawadi and its adjacent areas after Diwali, where they will demand their rights in a broader way.

Pratyusha Borate’s Family Joins the Protest Too

11-year-old Pratyusha Santosh Borate lost her life in an accident with a mixer truck in August 2025. Present at the protest, Pratyusha’s mother, Vaishali Borate, alleged police ignorance while speaking to the media. “Hinjawadi Police tell us, ‘Go away, come back again.’ Despite ban timings, why do heavy vehicles still run?” she asked, alleging police negligence, corruption, and demands for money.

The protest was held today after a woman identified as Bharati Mishra (34, Thergaon) died on Friday after being hit by a mixer truck in Pandav Nagar. The road is said to be in a deteriorated condition, and locals have alleged police negligence, as, despite a heavy vehicle ban, such vehicles still enter the area. Pratyusha Borate lost her life in a similar way two months ago. Police have detained drivers in both cases, but people demand that it should go beyond this. Police should also detain those who control the drivers, residents demanded.

Tomorrow, i.e., Sunday, another protest will be held at Megapolis Circle in Hinjawadi. The protest will start at 11 am and continue till 1 pm. Local residents from multiple housing societies will join the protest.