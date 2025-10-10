Pune: NDA Cadet From Lucknow Found Dead At Khadakwasla Academy; Ragging Suspected | File Image

National Defence Academy (NDA) Cadet, pursuing in the first term and attached to Charlie (C) squadron, was found dead under suspicious conditions in Pune's NDA academy.

Reportedly, the cadet was found hanging and prima facie is suspected to be a suicide, while the exact reason for his death will be confirmed after an autopsy report.

Antriksh Kumar Singh, the deceased cadet, hails from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and is the son of an ex-Army man. Antriksh completed his schooling at the Army Public School and cleared his SSB in his first attempt, securing a seat at the prestigious National Defence Academy. He joined the 154th course at NDA in July 2025.

However, Antriksh was found dead on October 10 at the NDA premises. Upon receiving the information about the tragic incident, Antriksh's family has alleged that raging may have taken place, leading him to take this extreme step. This incident has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of trainee cadets at the NDA in Pune's Khadakwasla.

"We received the information in the morning of October 10 that a suicide has been reported at NDA, Khadakwasla, but the ragging incident isn't confirmed. The further investigation is carried on, while we are waiting for the deceased cadet's relatives to reach Pune," said Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3.



Moreover, NDA's official press release mentioned, "The National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, deeply regrets to inform of the unfortunate demise of Cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh, a First Term cadet, in the early hours of 10 October 2025."

The cadet, who was undergoing training at NDA, was found in a Lifeless condition in his cabin by fellow cadets after he failed to report for the day’s training. He was immediately rushed to the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, where he was declared dead at 06:30 hrs.

"The next of kin and the local police have been informed. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. The NDA fraternity expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the release mentioned.