25,000 Devotees Chant Bhaktamar Stotra, Set World Record In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As many as 25,000 devotees chanted the Bhaktamar Stotra simultaneously on World Bhaktamar Day in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and entered the World Record of Excellence, England. Dr Acharya Pranam Sagar Ji Maharaj received the certificate.

Sakal Jain Samaj has been inducted by the prestigious World Record of Excellence, England, for organising International Bhaktamar Diwas during which the Bhaktamar Divya Sanjivani Stotra was chanted simultaneously by 25,000 devotees of all communities and 48 Acharyas for 9 hours, 9 minutes, and 9 seconds, on Thursday (October 9), at Jambida Ground, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with the support of Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat, in the gracious presence of Bhaktamar Wale Baba Dr Acharya Pranam Sagar Ji Maharaj.

The Provisional Certificate of Record was formally presented to Dr Acharya Pranam Sagar Ji Maharaj by Dr Satissh Upaddhyay (Central India Vice President, World Record of Excellence). The occasion was graced by several eminent personalities, including Atul Save (Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Govt. of Maharashtra), Sandipanrao Bhumre (Member of Parliament), Sanjay Kenekar (MLA), Prashant Bumb (MLA), Jitendra Papalkar, IAS (Divisional Commissioner), Mahaveer Patni (General Secretary, Sakal Jain Samaj and President, Khandelwal Jain Panchayat), Suresh Parikh, Nandkishore Saraf, Vrashabh Kasliwal, Deepika Barjatya and other prominent guests.

On being inducted into the World Record of Excellence, Sakal Jain Samaj also received warm congratulations from international dignitaries including Henry R. (President, World Record of Excellence, Europe), Pablo Stanley (Head, WRE, England), Sohini Sastri (Brand Ambassador, World Record of Excellence), Sanjay Panjwani (Vice President, World Record of Excellence), Amb Dr Neelima (General Secretary, World Record of Excellence) and several other global representatives and well-wishers.