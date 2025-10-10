Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Demolishes 20 Illegal Encroachments On Champa Chowk–Damdi Mahal Road | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) initiated an anti-encroachment drive between Champa Chowk, Jinsi, to the Land Record Office, Ravindranagar, on Thursday. Action was taken on around 20 encroachments on Champa Chowk to Damdi Mahal, Ravindranagar.

Hotel Tuba, Hotel Bushra, Taj Darbar and other hotels had occupied the road by establishing tin sheds and were selling chicken and mutton biryani there. The CSMC’s anti-encroachment department had served notices to these hotels and directed them to remove the encroachments on their own. However, the owners did not respond to the directives. Hence, the anti-encroachment squad initiated the action and demolished the encroachments with the help of a JCB. The owners requested the officers to stop the action, but it was continued.

Hotel Bushra is famous for its tea, and customers throng this place till late at night, around 10 to 11 pm, for tea. The entire road is crowded with two- and four-wheeler vehicles, causing traffic congestion in this area. When the action was going on, an ambulance carrying a patient to the hospital was blocked due to the traffic congestion. The corporation squad warned vehicle owners over a loudspeaker to remove their vehicles, after which the road was cleared for the ambulance.

The action continued at Champa Chowk, where a meat shop and a Manda selling centre had encroached on the road. The encroachers had constructed shops on the road. They were warned to remove the encroachments. They cooperated with the administration and removed them on their own, and the construction was demolished with the help of a JCB.

The encroachments by other shop owners on the road were also removed. The action was executed under the orders of Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth and the guidance of Additional Commissioner Santosh Wahule by Assistant Commissioner Naim Ansari, Encroachment Inspector Syed Jamshed, Sanjay Suradkar, Ravindra Desai, Pramod Jadhav, and others.