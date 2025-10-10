 VIDEO: Electric Bus Catches Fire At Nigdi Bus Stop In Pimpri-Chinchwad
VIDEO: Electric Bus Catches Fire At Nigdi Bus Stop In Pimpri-Chinchwad

An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the fire

Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Electric Bus Catches Fire At Nigdi Bus Stop In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Video Screengrabs

An electric bus of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) suddenly caught fire on Friday afternoon at the Nidgi bus stop.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the incident took place at 3:17 pm. Immediately, fire brigades rushed to the spot. Upon inspection, firefighters observed smoke and flames coming from the interior of the bus.

After confirming that no one was trapped inside, the firefighters began dousing the fire, bringing it completely under control within a few minutes.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the fire.

PMC Fire Department Urges Citizens To Follow Fire Safety Rules Strictly

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Fire Department has appealed to citizens and building owners to strictly follow fire safety measures and ensure their systems are in proper working order.

The appeal covers high-rise residential buildings, cinema halls, theatres, hospitals, schools, colleges, business complexes, malls, hotels and large offices within PMC limits.

As per the law, every building must have proper fire prevention systems, and owners or occupants are required to submit a Form V safety certificate issued by a licensed agency twice a year, in January and July. These certificates should be submitted to the Chief Fire Officer’s office at the Central Fire Fighting Centre, Mahatma Phule Peth, or emailed to pmcfireoffice@gmail.com.

