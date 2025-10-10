VIDEO: Woman Riding On Wrong Side Dies In Accident On Hinjawadi-Maan Road In Pune | Video Screengrab

A woman riding a two-wheeler died on the spot in an accident on Friday morning on the Hinjawadi-Maan Road in Pune. According to the information received, the woman was allegedly coming from the wrong side when her bike collided with a mixer truck.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the mixer truck was not supposed to be there, as heavy vehicles are banned in Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) limits from 8 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm. Eyewitnesses stated that police personnel were present at the spot when the violation occurred, but they were unable to prevent the tragic mishap.

Police Inspector Rahul Sonawane, in charge of the Hinjawadi Traffic Division, told The Free Press Journal, “The accident happened around 11 a.m. in Pandav Nagar. The road conditions are poor. We immediately sent personnel to the spot. The mixer truck collided with the woman. The accident occurred during the heavy vehicle ban hours.”

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of the Hinjawadi Police Station, told The FPJ, “The driver fled the scene, leaving the mixer truck behind. We have seized the vehicle. The driver will be arrested, and a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder will be registered, as he recklessly violated the heavy vehicle ban period. The investigation is ongoing.”