VIDEO: Nashik-Pune Highway Work Must Be Accelerated, Says MLC Satyajit Tambe

MLC Satyajeet Tambe | File Photo

Nashik: The Nashik-Pune highway is in a very bad condition, and a 4-5-hour journey has now increased to 8–9 hours. Accordingly, MLC Satyajit Tambe has demanded that the concreting work on this highway, which is currently progressing at a slow pace, be completed immediately. He has also requested that all three toll booths be closed until the work is finished.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

National Highway No. 50 between Nashik and Pune has become extremely difficult to travel. Vehicle owners are frustrated as the usual 4-5-hour Nashik-Pune journey now takes 8–9 hours. Similarly, the Sangamner-Pune journey takes 4–5 hours, while the Sangamner-Nashik journey takes more than two hours. To address this, the concreting work on this highway must be completed on a war footing.

“I have previously raised this issue in the monsoon session of the legislature. I have also personally met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and expressed my concerns. Recently, I sent a reminder to Gadkari again, requesting him to pay attention to the matter,” MLC Tambe clarified.

MLC Tambe has also strongly demanded that all three toll plazas on this highway be closed until the highway is fully repaired or the concreting work is completed.