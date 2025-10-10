 VIDEO: Nashik-Pune Highway Work Must Be Accelerated, Says MLC Satyajit Tambe
MLC Satyajit Tambe has also strongly demanded that all three toll plazas on this highway be closed until the highway is fully repaired or the concreting work is completed

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
MLC Satyajeet Tambe | File Photo

Nashik: The Nashik-Pune highway is in a very bad condition, and a 4-5-hour journey has now increased to 8–9 hours. Accordingly, MLC Satyajit Tambe has demanded that the concreting work on this highway, which is currently progressing at a slow pace, be completed immediately. He has also requested that all three toll booths be closed until the work is finished.

National Highway No. 50 between Nashik and Pune has become extremely difficult to travel. Vehicle owners are frustrated as the usual 4-5-hour Nashik-Pune journey now takes 8–9 hours. Similarly, the Sangamner-Pune journey takes 4–5 hours, while the Sangamner-Nashik journey takes more than two hours. To address this, the concreting work on this highway must be completed on a war footing.

