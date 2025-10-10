Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Urges Centre For Leopard Conservation Project Amid Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict |

Amid a rise in leopard-human conflicts across Nashik district, MP Rajabhau Waje has written to Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav, seeking approval for a dedicated Leopard Safari and Conservation Project in the region. The MP has also raised the issue before the Centre, urging immediate intervention to ensure human safety and ecological balance.

“The leopard issue is not merely about wildlife management but about human safety, ecological balance, and social harmony. My effort is to transform fear into trust again,” Waje said in a statement, adding that both long-term and short-term measures were being pursued to address the crisis.

According to official data, more than 35 people have died and 62 have been injured in leopard attacks between 2021 and 2025. The government has distributed Rs6.10 crore in compensation for human, livestock, and agricultural losses. Despite this, leopard attacks have continued to increase.

Public outrage intensified after a two-year-old child was killed in Vadner Gate, prompting protests in Devlali, Pimpalgaon Khamb, and other areas. Citizens expressed anger over inadequate forest department response systems and the poor condition of cages. Waje cited that three leopards were captured in Vanarwadi between April and June 2025, underlining the scale of the problem.

In his letter, Waje proposed replicating the Junnar Leopard Safari Project in Pune district, which integrates conservation, eco-tourism, and employment generation. He suggested mapping leopard corridors, installing early-warning systems, and involving local communities in conservation efforts.

The success of the Manikdoh Rescue Centre in Satara and the Jhalana Leopard Reserve in Rajasthan shows that coexistence is possible when the right strategies are adopted, he stated. Waje said that a similar initiative in Nashik would promote environmental education, tourism, and local employment, while restoring public confidence and ensuring human safety.