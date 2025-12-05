Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje Takes Tapovan Fight To Parliament, Seeks PM Modi's Help To Save Over 1,800 Trees | SansadTV

Nashik: While the fight between environmentalists, citizens and political leaders against the controversial decision to cut down over 1,800 trees in Tapovan in Nashik has intensified, MP Rajabhau Waje shocked the Central Government by raising the issue during the Zero Hour of the Lok Sabha on Friday (December 5).

He clearly demanded immediate intervention to protect the greenery in Tapovan and select an alternative site in the name of building a Sadagram for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. "Trees are not just decoration of nature, but also a guarantee of future climate security," said Waje, criticizing the lack of transparency in the administration and the insignificance of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Tapovan is the only green lung in Nashik city, which is linked to the exile of Lord Rama. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had prepared a list of 1,825 trees in November for the construction of Sadagram on this 54-acre area located on the banks of the Godavari River. It is being said that 700 to 1,100 of these trees will be cut down.

However, after the opposition increased, the list of more than 800 trees was removed, but 1,700 trees are still at risk. According to environmentalists, after the Kumbh Mela, this place will not be limited to Sadagram, but will be converted into a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) center on a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) basis. It will include exhibition halls, restaurants, auditoriums and commercial facilities, which will lead to a complete loss of greenery and increase the risk of encroachment and dumping ground.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, MP Waje said, "When there is an alternative site for Sadagram in Nashik, why choose the sacred forest-filled Tapovan? This decision of the administration is not transparent. It is being pushed forward in a hurry without considering the environmental impact assessment, public consultation and expert opinions. Tapovan is important for the city and is home to many birds, animals and biodiversity. Citizens, environmentalists and biodiversity organisations have strongly opposed it. The central government should immediately intervene and stop all tree felling in Tapovan and choose an option that prioritizes environmental conservation." His statement has made the issue more serious in Parliament and is likely to get support from other MPs as well.

Earlier on December 3, MP Waje had visited Tapovan and interacted with the citizens. "I am not against the government, but I stand firmly with the people of Nashik. I have a lot of respect for Nashik. I have written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and have also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention," he said.

Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan has promised to plant 10 saplings for every tree cut down. The NMC has started a campaign to plant 15,000 trees across the city, and efforts are underway to save trees by changing the structure of tents as per the old plan of 2014-15.

But according to environmentalists, this is just a show-off measure and Sadagram is just an excuse. In November, the NMC floated a tender of Rs 220 crore for the place to be converted into a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) centre on PPP (Public-Private Partnership) basis. It will be given to the private developer for 33 years.

MP Waje's Lok Sabha statement has increased unity among Nashik residents, as he says, "The people of Nashik are very angry; if we come together, we can bring about change." The government is expressing the opinion that a peaceful discussion is needed so that this dispute does not become an obstacle in the preparations for the Kumbh Mela. The coming days will tell whether there will be a positive response from the Central Government soon or not.