 Nashik ZP Suspends 3 Employees For Fake Disability Certificates After UDID Verification
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: As per Section 91 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, it is mandatory to verify disability certificates (UDID cards). According to the letter dated September 18, 2025, of the State Government, an inspection order was given after receiving several complaints on the certificates submitted by Divyang officers, employees, teaching and non-teaching employees of all departments of the Zilla Parishad.

Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, IAS, had clearly instructed all the department heads to inspect the UDID cards and submit a report within 7 days. In this inspection, it was found that two Gram Sevaks from Malegaon and Sinnar talukas and one teacher from Niphad taluka did not have UDID cards. Employees who did not submit UDID cards within the deadline despite repeated instructions and whose disability percentage was found to be less than 40% were suspended.

Pawar clarified that, “Misuse of concessions, facilities and rights of the disabled is a serious act. A zero-tolerance stance will be taken in such cases. This campaign aims to ensure that genuine disabled employees get justice and that only eligible persons get the benefits of government schemes.” He also said that the certificate verification process is being implemented transparently, promptly and strictly.

