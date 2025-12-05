 Good News! Nashik Gets Its First CII Model Career Centre Offering Free Job Placement Services
Good News! Nashik Gets Its First CII Model Career Centre Offering Free Job Placement Services

There is good news for unemployed youth in Nashik. The first Model Career Centre (CII MCC) in Nashik district is now fully operational at Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha (Udoji Maharaj Boarding Campus, Gangapur Road).

Prashant Nikale
Updated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
Good News! Nashik Gets Its First CII Model Career Centre Offering Free Job Placement Services

There is good news for unemployed youth in Nashik. The first Model Career Centre (CII MCC) in Nashik district is now fully operational at Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha (Udoji Maharaj Boarding Campus, Gangapur Road).

This centre has been started under the ambitious project E-2-E (Education to Employment), jointly run by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

In the last two years, one lakh youth have got good jobs due to this project in Mumbai alone and now the same successful experiment is being implemented in Nashik district.

The biggest specialty of this centre is that everyone who is looking for a job here gets completely free services. Be it 10th pass or graduation, ITI or postgraduate, unemployed youth of any educational qualification get a job. From registration to interview and placement, there is no charge.

Free high-tech skill development training of 7 days, 15 days or 90 days is provided as per the requirement and after the training, a job is suggested in a suitable company as per the candidate's capability. Large job fairs are also organised regularly.

Registration can be done by coming to Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic from 10 am to 5 pm (Monday to Saturday) with just an Aadhaar card, educational certificates and biodata. For more information, contact T&P Officer Prof. Sushant Aher or CII Centre Manager Sagar Shirsath.

The organisation and CII have appealed to the unemployed youth of Nashik to take advantage of this golden opportunity immediately. 

