Pune Activists To Stage Solidarity Protest On Dec 7 Against Tapovan Tree Felling For Nashik Kumbh |

To save the massive tree felling in Nashik’s Tapovan ahead of the Kumbh Mela, a protest has been scheduled to be staged near the Sambhaji Garden along Jangli Maharaj road in Pune on Sunday.

“To support the people from Nashik who are trying to save the trees which are proposed to be felled in the wake of Kumbh Mela. Through the protest, we would spread a message to save these precious trees and would also lend support to the efforts put in by Nashikkars,” Milind Chavan, the convener of the event, told Free Press Journal.

The event would be held near the Balgandharva Auditorium, in front of the Sambhaji Garden on Jangli Maharaj Road, on Sunday between 4 pm to 6 pm. “We highly suspect that in the name of Kumbh Mela, the trees are being felled in Tapovan, and the cleared land would later be used for commercial purposes by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, which we strongly oppose,” Chavan added.

Several protests have been staged to save the pristine forest in Nashik’s Tapovan, which was recently joined by celebrities like Sayaji Shinde and others.

“There is massive land grabbing and deforestation everywhere. That is why this is an important demand. All we demand is sustainable and people-centred development. So we urge Punekars to join in maximum numbers on Sunday for the noble cause to save the trees,” Chavan said.

Responding to the issue, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said, “The Kumbh Mela is our ancient and eternal tradition, and it strengthens our bond with nature. There will be no unnecessary cutting of trees in Tapovan—only those absolutely required will be removed.”

Read Also Pune: Speed Limit Raised To 40 Kmph On Navale Bridge

Defending the decision, Fadnavis compared the Nashik Kumbh with the Prayagraj Kumbh, where the fair was held on 15,000 hectares, whereas in Nashik, only 350 acres are available for Sadhugram. “There is no alternative land near Ramkund and the current proposed site. Due to dense tree cover, Sadhugram construction at the present location has become difficult,” he added.