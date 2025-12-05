'Joint Efforts Needed To Preserve Cultural Heritage': Minister Jaykumar Rawal At Sarangkheda Chetak Festival | X

Ekmukhi Datta in Sarangkheda is a place of worship for the Mahanubhav sect. The historical yatra here has a glorious history of four hundred years and the citizens of Khandesh have been visiting Sarangkheda with devotion for generations. Since devotees come from all over the country, the attraction of the yatra has reached across the ocean.

The state's Marketing and Protocol Minister Jayakumar Rawal appealed that everyone should make joint efforts to preserve the splendor of this cultural tradition.



Sarangkheda Taluka. Shahada Dist. Nandurbar Yethal Chetak Mahotsav was inaugurated by Minister Rawal on Thursday, December 4, he was speaking on this occasion. At this time, District Collector Dr Mitali Sethi, Z.P. Chief Executive Officer Naman Goyal Chetak Festival President Jaipal Singh Rawal was present.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rawal said that Chetak Festival President Jaipal Singh Rawal is working to give a new dimension to the Sarangkheda Yatra. At least fifty thousand devotees are present here every day. Horse lovers from all over the country come here to buy and sell horses. Due to this, Sarangkheda has become an important center for horse trading, Rawal said.



Rawal further said that when I was a minister, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis used to visit the yatra for three consecutive years. He provided the necessary help to preserve this cultural heritage. But the opposition was not interested in it and accused them of stopping the funds received for this yatra and giving a blow to a good tradition.

MLA Jaykumar Rawal said that the Chetak Festival is playing an important role in giving a modern look to the yatra, according to the changing times. Thousands of devotees come from Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts to have the darshan of Ekmukhi Datta at Sarangkheda. On the first day on Thursday, over 75 thousand devotees visited Sarangkheda and had the darshan of this Ekmukhi Datta.



Horse market is the main attraction

The main attraction of the yatra in Sarangkheda is the horse market. So far, 2800 horses have entered this market. So far, five horses have been sold, the highest of which was a Punjabi Nukra breed mare worth Rs 11 lakh 11 thousand. It was brought for sale by a trader from Rajasthan and purchased by horse enthusiast Aditya Rahul Kul, son of the MLA.