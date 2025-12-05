 IndiGo Flight Cancellations Leave Nashik Passengers Stranded At Ozar Airport
A large number of passengers faced serious inconvenience as several flights operated by IndiGo Airlines were cancelled. Passengers came to know about the cancellation of IndiGo’s 9 AM flight only after reaching Nashik’s Ozar Airport in the morning.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo Flight Cancellations Leave Nashik Passengers Stranded at Ozar Airport | Representative Pic

Several businessmen from Nashik were scheduled to travel to Delhi for important work engagements. However, due to the sudden cancellation, their plans were severely disrupted. These passengers, who had returned from Ozar back to Nashik, are now planning to travel to Mumbai first and then proceed to Delhi.

Because of this unexpected airline disruption, passengers expressed strong displeasure. Many of them are also facing financial losses due to the delay in their business-related travel.

article-image


IndiGo Issues an Apology

IndiGo stated in an official note that all domestic flights have been cancelled until 11:59 PM. “We sincerely apologize to all our valued passengers, customers, and stakeholders who have been severely affected by this unexpected decision,” the airline said in its statement.

