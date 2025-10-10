 Nashik: Leopard Captured In Jai Bhavani Road Area; Citizens Breathe Sigh Of Relief - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Leopard Captured In Jai Bhavani Road Area; Citizens Breathe Sigh Of Relief - VIDEO

Nashik: Leopard Captured In Jai Bhavani Road Area; Citizens Breathe Sigh Of Relief - VIDEO

The leopard has now been shifted to the Wildlife Treatment Centre in Mhasrul for medical examination

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Leopard Captured In Jai Bhavani Road Area; Citizens Breathe Sigh Of Relief - VIDEO | Sourced

Nashik: The Forest Department on Friday morning successfully captured a leopard that had been terrorising the Jai Bhavani Road area for the past few days. Due to this immediate action by the Forest Department, citizens in the area have breathed a sigh of relief, expressing that a major accident was averted.

For the past few days, fear had gripped the citizens due to the increased movement of leopards in the area. Two significant incidents of leopards approaching human settlements had recently occurred.

Read Also
Pune: NITES Accuses TCS Of Hiding True Layoff Numbers; Company Calls Claims 'Exaggerated & Baseless'
article-image

Forest Department’s Efforts Succeed

With the cooperation of local residents, the Forest Department had set up a cage at this location three months ago to capture the leopard. Finally, this morning, the Forest Department succeeded in its efforts.

FPJ Shorts
Karwa Chauth 2025: Sunita Ahuja Gets A Huge Gold Necklace From Govinda As Gift Amid Divorce & Affair Rumours
Karwa Chauth 2025: Sunita Ahuja Gets A Huge Gold Necklace From Govinda As Gift Amid Divorce & Affair Rumours
India's Financial Conditions Stable, Another Rate Cut Likely This Fiscal: Crisil
India's Financial Conditions Stable, Another Rate Cut Likely This Fiscal: Crisil
Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS To Hold Joint Protest On October 13 Against Thane Civic Body's Mismanagement
Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS To Hold Joint Protest On October 13 Against Thane Civic Body's Mismanagement
Lodha Developers Q2 FY26 Sales Bookings Rise 7 Per Cent To ₹4,570 Crore On Steady Housing Demand
Lodha Developers Q2 FY26 Sales Bookings Rise 7 Per Cent To ₹4,570 Crore On Steady Housing Demand

Upon receiving information, the Wildlife Rescue Team, along with Forest Officer Anil Ahirerao and colleagues, immediately reached the spot. They safely removed the leopard from the cage. The leopard has now been shifted to the Wildlife Treatment Centre in Mhasrul for medical examination.

Read Also
Pune To Host ‘Run for Unity’ Marathon On November 2 To Mark 150th Birth Anniversary Of Sardar...
article-image

The Forest Department has captured a total of four leopards from the Jai Bhavani Road area over the last ten years. The increasing movement of wild animals near human settlements continues to raise concern in the area.

Forest Department Appeals to Citizens

Following this incident, the Forest Department has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary walks at night and not to leave pets unattended. Residents have expressed satisfaction that a major accident was prevented due to the prompt action taken by the Forest Department.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Electric Bus Catches Fire At Nigdi Bus Stop In Pimpri-Chinchwad

VIDEO: Electric Bus Catches Fire At Nigdi Bus Stop In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Nashik: Leopard Captured In Jai Bhavani Road Area; Citizens Breathe Sigh Of Relief - VIDEO

Nashik: Leopard Captured In Jai Bhavani Road Area; Citizens Breathe Sigh Of Relief - VIDEO

World Mental Health Day: Human Chain, Street Play Organised On Pune's Jangali Maharaj Road To Raise...

World Mental Health Day: Human Chain, Street Play Organised On Pune's Jangali Maharaj Road To Raise...

25,000 Devotees Chant Bhaktamar Stotra, Set World Record In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

25,000 Devotees Chant Bhaktamar Stotra, Set World Record In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Demolishes 20 Illegal Encroachments On Champa Chowk–Damdi Mahal...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Demolishes 20 Illegal Encroachments On Champa Chowk–Damdi Mahal...