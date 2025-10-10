Nashik: Leopard Captured In Jai Bhavani Road Area; Citizens Breathe Sigh Of Relief - VIDEO | Sourced

Nashik: The Forest Department on Friday morning successfully captured a leopard that had been terrorising the Jai Bhavani Road area for the past few days. Due to this immediate action by the Forest Department, citizens in the area have breathed a sigh of relief, expressing that a major accident was averted.

For the past few days, fear had gripped the citizens due to the increased movement of leopards in the area. Two significant incidents of leopards approaching human settlements had recently occurred.

Forest Department’s Efforts Succeed

With the cooperation of local residents, the Forest Department had set up a cage at this location three months ago to capture the leopard. Finally, this morning, the Forest Department succeeded in its efforts.

Upon receiving information, the Wildlife Rescue Team, along with Forest Officer Anil Ahirerao and colleagues, immediately reached the spot. They safely removed the leopard from the cage. The leopard has now been shifted to the Wildlife Treatment Centre in Mhasrul for medical examination.

The Forest Department has captured a total of four leopards from the Jai Bhavani Road area over the last ten years. The increasing movement of wild animals near human settlements continues to raise concern in the area.

Forest Department Appeals to Citizens

Following this incident, the Forest Department has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary walks at night and not to leave pets unattended. Residents have expressed satisfaction that a major accident was prevented due to the prompt action taken by the Forest Department.