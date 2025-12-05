Nashik Groups Renew Demand For UP-Style ‘Love Jihad’ Law With Life Imprisonment Provision | Leaflet

Several Hindu organisations and women’s groups in Nashik district have renewed their demand for a stringent law in Maharashtra against ‘love jihad’, modelled on the legislation implemented in Uttar Pradesh, which includes provisions for life imprisonment.

Representatives of the Hindu Rashtra Samnvay Samiti, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sakal Hindu Samaj, Hindu Mahasabha and several women’s groups submitted memorandums to District Collector Ayush Prasad, the Superintendent of Police and other administrative authorities. Similar memorandums were also submitted to the tehsildars of Malegaon, Yeola and Niphad.

The organisations said more than 50 rallies held across 36 districts had earlier shown widespread public support for such legislation. They criticised the state government for not fulfilling its earlier assurance of introducing law against ‘love jihad’.

The groups cited rising cases of deception through fake love affairs or marriages, exploitation of minors, forced religious conversions, harassment after marriage and even murders. They recalled that in March 2025 a women’s delegation had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had said the state had received more than one lakh complaints related to ‘love jihad’. A seven-member high-level committee was formed at the time to examine the issue.

According to data published in 2024, more than one lakh women went missing in Maharashtra between 2018 and 2022, many of whom remain untraced. Activists argue that existing provisions under the Indian Penal Code, including sections 417, 420, 361, 366, 493 and 506, are inadequate to curb fraud, forced conversions and exploitation of minor girls.

Read Also Nashik: Municipal Council Results To Set Tone For Zilla Parishad Elections

The groups have demanded that Maharashtra enact a law with non-bailable offences, stringent punishments including life imprisonment, dedicated investigation units, a toll-free helpline, accountability for officials delaying FIR registration and strict monitoring of online platforms used for fraud and grooming.