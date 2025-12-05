15K Trees To Be Planted In Nashik, 1,700 Tapovan Trees Replanted For 'Green Kumbh': Minister Girish Mahajan |

Nashik: Ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, 15,000 new trees will be planted in Nashik city with public participation, and efforts will be made to ensure their conservation, informed Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan.

He inspected the designated site at Pelican Park in the city this afternoon for the upcoming tree plantation program. He was speaking at the occasion. MLA Seema Hiray, former MLA Apoorva Hiray, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Karishma Nair, Pradeep Chaudhary, City Engineer Sanjay Agarwal, Deputy Engineer Hemant Nandurdikar, Garden Superintendent Vivek Bhadane, and Garden Inspector Prashant Parab were present.

Mahajan said that the State Government is environmentally sensitive, and Nashik city is no exception. The government is committed to environmental conservation. Therefore, it has been decided that trees less than ten years old in the Tapovan area will not be cut but will instead be replanted. Along with this, tree plantation drives will be carried out at various locations in Nashik city to support environmental conservation. Plans are underway to make the upcoming Kumbh Mela green and digital.

As part of the preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, various development works will take place in the Tapovan area. For these works, around 1,700 trees that are less than 10 years old will be replanted at locations such as Pelican Park in CIDCO and Kanetkar Garden in Gangapur village.

Additionally, 15,000 new trees will be planted across Nashik through government and public participation. These include native species such as banyan, peepal, and jamun. These trees, which are already 15 feet tall, will be sourced from Hyderabad. The required funds will be utilized through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Proper care and maintenance will be ensured for both the replanted trees in Tapovan and the newly planted trees. These efforts will help realize the concept of a “Green Nashik – Green Kumbh Mela,” ultimately giving Nashik a unique identity from a tourism perspective in the future, said Mahajan.