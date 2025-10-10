 BJP Leader Mama Rajwade Arrested In Nashik Firing Case Amid CM's Visit
Rajwade's arrest has caused a stir in local political circles, especially as it comes amid the Chief Minister’s visit to Nashik on Friday.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 09:42 PM IST
The Nashik police have arrested BJP leader Mama Rajwade for his alleged involvement in the Gangapur Road firing case. Rajwade was taken into custody late on Thursday after being interrogated for nearly 15 hours by the Local Crime Branch.

Rajwade, who had recently joined the BJP, was reportedly under the police scanner for his suspected role in the incident. His arrest has caused a stir in local political circles, especially as it comes amid the Chief Minister’s visit to Nashik on Friday.

Police sources said that instructions have been given to initiate further “bold action” against political figures with criminal backgrounds. Over the past two days, Nashik police have begun a crackdown targeting several such leaders, including those from the ruling alliance.

So far, the arrested leaders include Uddhav Nimse, Jagdish Patil, Ajay Bagul, and Mama Rajwade (all from the BJP), along with Pawan Pawar of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Londhe of the RPI (Athawale group).

Nashik residents are now closely watching whether the police will maintain the same firm stance against politically connected individuals who have joined the ruling alliance in recent months.

