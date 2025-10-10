Nashik: Farmers Block Sambhajinagar Highway In Vinchur, Demand Guaranteed Onion Prices |

Farmers' patience has come to an end due to the massive fall in onion prices, and their anger erupted in Vinchur today. A road blockade was held on the Sambhajinagar highway by the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

Since the last few days, the farmers are facing huge financial losses as the price of onion is only Rs 7 to 10 per kg. Since the cost of production, transportation and labour is not being met, the farmers have nothing left in their hands. On Friday, activists of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and a large number of farmers took to the highway to protest against this situation.

At this time, the farmers shook the area with slogans like "Give guaranteed price to onion", "Stop anti-farmer policies", "Give value to farmers' hardwork". The protest was led by the local office bearers of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

The administration immediately reached the spot and held talks with the protesters. After some time, the protest was called off with the intervention of the police and the administration. However, the farmers warned that if the onion prices did not improve and the government did not take concrete measures, they would launch a strong protest across the state. Due to this protest, traffic on the highway was stopped for some time.