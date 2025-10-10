Nashik: CM Fadnavis Warns Against Sheltering Criminals, Says No One Will Be Spared

CM Fadnavis Warns Against Sheltering Criminals, Says No One Will Be Spared |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday issued a stern warning against criminal elements, saying that no one, irrespective of political affiliation, would be spared if found guilty. He said that even if the accused or their supporters belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Mahayuti, strict action will be taken against them.

“No one should try to provide shelter to goons. No one’s tyranny will be tolerated,” Fadnavis said, adding that the rising crime rate in Nashik was being handled in the right direction by the police. “The Police Commissioner is working effectively, and as Home Minister, I have given him full freedom to act. He will make every effort to curb crime,” he said.

Fadnavis was addressing the media after attending a meeting of BJP office-bearers from North Maharashtra at the Swami Narayan Mandir Hall in Nashik, held in view of the upcoming local body elections.

Alliance strategy under review

Fadnavis also said that during the meeting, the party reviewed the political situation across North Maharashtra. “We are assessing the organisational situation of the parties within the grand alliance to decide where an alliance can be formed. In some places, friendly contests will be held,” he said.

He added that the meeting reviewed local political conditions in Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, and Nashik. “Local BJP office-bearers provided detailed feedback on the ground situation. Their views were heard carefully, and there is confidence that the BJP will perform well in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan, party state president Ravindra Chavan, along with BJP MPs, MLAs and key office-bearers from North Maharashtra, were present at the meeting.