 Nashik: Congress Demands Yogesh Kadam's Dismissal, Accuses CM Fadnavis Of Shielding Minister
Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that CM Devendra Fadnavis is supporting Kadam and demanded that the CM should immediately dismiss Kadam.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
Nashik: Congress Demands Yogesh Kadam's Dismissal, Accuses CM Fadnavis Of Shielding Minister | File Image

Even after it was proven that Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam had recommended issuing a weapons license to Sachin, brother of Nilesh Ghaywal, the main accused in the Kothrud firing case in Pune, Congress state president Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is supporting Kadam. He also demanded that the Chief Minister should immediately dismiss Kadam.

He was speaking to the media after a meeting organised by the Congress on Thursday at Nashik Road in the backdrop of the local body elections. Sapkal said, there are a significant number of ministers in the state cabinet who make absurd statements.

The deeds of many are coming out, Yogesh Kadam is one of them. It is shocking that 22 girls were found there after a raid was conducted on a bar named after his mother.

Sapkal also accused the Chief Minister of supporting Kadam, while the decision to grant a weapons license to Sachin Ghaywal was his. Similarly in case of Manikrao Kokate who was found playing online rummy game in the assembly was only transferred to a different ministry instead of sending him home.

Ahead Of Local Body Elections, CM Fadnavis To Visit Nashik On Oct 10
He clarified that he had taken a similar dismissive stance towards Kadam as well. CM also didn't took notice of the absurd statements of the ruling MLAs.

