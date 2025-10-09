Nashik: Ex-MLA Deepika Chavan Slams Govt For Discontinuing 'Anandacha Shidha' Scheme Ahead Of Diwali |

The government’s decision to discontinue the Anandacha Shidha scheme ahead of Diwali has drawn sharp criticism from former Baglan MLA Deepika Chavan, who said the move has “spread darkness” in the lives of the poor.

Chavan said that while markets are bustling with Diwali celebrations, the government has extinguished the festive spirit in poor households by closing the scheme, which was launched last year ahead of the elections. The scheme provided low-income families with grocery kits during the festive season for Rs100.

She submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding the immediate revival of the initiative.

“The government is committing the sin of taking away the bread from the mouths of common people already suffering from heavy rains, unseasonal weather, inflation and unemployment,” Chavan said. “Anandacha Shidha was the real joy of Diwali for the poor. Now their festival will be one of despair instead of light.”

Chavan accused the ruling Mahayuti government of being insensitive to the hardships faced by the underprivileged and warned that people would express their anger in the upcoming local body elections.

“The government should immediately restart the Anandacha Shidha scheme so that poor families can celebrate Diwali with happiness,” she said. “If not, the people will teach a lesson to those in power.”