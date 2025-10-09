'Reject Addiction, Become Cultured Citizens': Girish Mahajan To Students At NMU Youth Fest In Jalgaon |

The land of Khandesh has produced talents in various fields and students should take advantage of the golden opportunities provided by this youth, saying that today's youth generation should adopt this role of nation first and dedicate the knowledge they have acquired to the country, said state's Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Shri Girish Mahajan, while inaugurating the inter-collegiate youth festival organized by North Maharashtra University.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. V L Maheshwari presided over the stage, University Advisory Committee Chairman Ashok Jain, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. S T Ingle, Welcome Chairman Rajendra Nannaware, Prof. Surekha Palave, Registrar Dr Vinod Patil, Raisoni College Director Dr. Priti Agarwal, Student Development Department Director Dr Jayendra Lekurwale and Dr Sanjay Shekhawat were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Mahajan said that from the land of Khandesh, Bhaskaracharya, Sane Guruji, Shirish Kumar, Balkavi Thombre, Lata Mangeshkar, Bhalchandra Nemade, actress Smita Patil, poet Na.D. Mahanor, Ex. President Pratibhatai Patil, etc., famous people in their respective fields have proven their abilities and made Khandesh famous.

"Students should take inspiration from the work of these people and achieve fame. Today's youth should clearly reject addiction and become excellent and cultured citizens based on the education they have received. They should strive to reach the top in one field by staying consistent. They should have confidence in their minds. They should dedicate their knowledge to the country," Mahajan added.

He further said, Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Minister of the state have announced various schemes for the youth, so take advantage of them. This youth movement has a tradition of 25 years. Excellent artists have been created from it. The university has made students from rural and tribal areas cultured citizens.

"They have been successful in their respective fields. The credit goes to the Vice Chancellor of the university and all the concerned parties. The concept of 'Vande Mataram 150' has been kept at the centre of this youth festival. The flame of revolution that gave direction to the Indian freedom movement was ignited through the song Vande Mataram and the consciousness of patriotism has been shaped," he said.

The students expressed their hope that they should take advantage of this youth festival opportunity and become excellent artists.

Welcoming the speaker, Chairman Raju Nannaware said, we have started basing the youth festival of the university on a theme for the last three years. Our university was the first to start this experiment in the state and now other universities are following suit.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari said, "After getting higher education through education, students should maintain three qualities - the skill of solving problems, critical thinking and emotional intelligence - to survive. They should always maintain passion, empathy and social commitment.'

At the beginning of the program, the university flag was hoisted by the Vice Chancellor and a student, Sumit Khaire, took the pledge. The Yuvarang was inaugurated by the dignitaries on the stage. Harshal Patil was the host and the vote of thanks was given by the coordinator, Prof. Sanjay Shekhawat.