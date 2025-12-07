Nanded Administration Acts Swiftly After Drunk Classroom Dance Clip Surfaces; Suspension Process Completed | Sourced

Nanded: The district administration has taken stringent action against a Zilla Parishad (ZP) teacher who was allegedly found dancing inside a classroom in an inebriated state. A video of the incident went viral on Saturday.

The process of his suspension has been completed, and the report has been forwarded to senior authorities. The suspension order will be issued on Monday, Primary Education Officer Vandana Phutane told the reporters.



The incident occurred at the Zilla Parishad school in Shekapur village of Mahur tehsil. The video shows the teacher, identified as Anant Varma, dancing inside the classroom in front of students. It was recorded by local villagers. The footage also shows him making strange gestures and behaving erratically in front of the children.

Anant Varma, a teacher at the Zilla Parishad School in Shekapur, reportedly created chaos in the school while heavily intoxicated. Teacher Varma abusing students in vulgar language and performing bizarre dances had gone viral on social media, and it triggered widespread anger.

The incident raised serious questions about student safety at a place meant to offer secure and quality education. Parents were enraged that a teacher, while on duty, could engage in behaviour that not only disrupted learning but also harmed the emotional well-being of children.

Following the incident, local residents demanded immediate action, while several students reportedly said they did not want such a teacher.



