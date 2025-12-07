 Nanded Administration Acts Swiftly After Drunk Classroom Dance Clip Surfaces; Suspension Process Completed
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNanded Administration Acts Swiftly After Drunk Classroom Dance Clip Surfaces; Suspension Process Completed

Nanded Administration Acts Swiftly After Drunk Classroom Dance Clip Surfaces; Suspension Process Completed

The process of his suspension has been completed, and the report has been forwarded to senior authorities. The suspension order will be issued on Monday, Primary Education Officer Vandana Phutane told the reporters

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Nanded Administration Acts Swiftly After Drunk Classroom Dance Clip Surfaces; Suspension Process Completed | Sourced

Nanded: The district administration has taken stringent action against a Zilla Parishad (ZP) teacher who was allegedly found dancing inside a classroom in an inebriated state. A video of the incident went viral on Saturday.

The process of his suspension has been completed, and the report has been forwarded to senior authorities. The suspension order will be issued on Monday, Primary Education Officer Vandana Phutane told the reporters.

The incident occurred at the Zilla Parishad school in Shekapur village of Mahur tehsil. The video shows the teacher, identified as Anant Varma, dancing inside the classroom in front of students. It was recorded by local villagers. The footage also shows him making strange gestures and behaving erratically in front of the children.

Read Also
India Science Festival 2026: Shubhanshu Shukla, Venki Ramakrishnan Among Speakers At IISER Pune On...
article-image

Anant Varma, a teacher at the Zilla Parishad School in Shekapur, reportedly created chaos in the school while heavily intoxicated. Teacher Varma abusing students in vulgar language and performing bizarre dances had gone viral on social media, and it triggered widespread anger.

The incident raised serious questions about student safety at a place meant to offer secure and quality education. Parents were enraged that a teacher, while on duty, could engage in behaviour that not only disrupted learning but also harmed the emotional well-being of children.

FPJ Shorts
NDA Attacks Tejashwi After He Claimed 'Invisible Forces' Behind Mahagathbandhan Rout
NDA Attacks Tejashwi After He Claimed 'Invisible Forces' Behind Mahagathbandhan Rout
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna VS Farrhana Bhatt, Who Will Win? Fans Speculate After Pranit More's Elimination Report
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna VS Farrhana Bhatt, Who Will Win? Fans Speculate After Pranit More's Elimination Report
Maharashtra Govt To Build Road For Easier Access To Bharatgad Fort In Sindhudurg
Maharashtra Govt To Build Road For Easier Access To Bharatgad Fort In Sindhudurg
Tanya Mittal Eliminated After Amaal Mallik In Grand Finale? Fans React 'Bigg Boss 19 Is Over For Me'
Tanya Mittal Eliminated After Amaal Mallik In Grand Finale? Fans React 'Bigg Boss 19 Is Over For Me'

Following the incident, local residents demanded immediate action, while several students reportedly said they did not want such a teacher.

"The report has been sent to senior officials. The suspension process has been completed. Since Sunday was a holiday, the suspension order will be issued on Monday,” education officer Vandana Phutane said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nanded Administration Acts Swiftly After Drunk Classroom Dance Clip Surfaces; Suspension Process...

Nanded Administration Acts Swiftly After Drunk Classroom Dance Clip Surfaces; Suspension Process...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena Rift Widens As Sanjay Shirsat & Rajendra Janjal Trade...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena Rift Widens As Sanjay Shirsat & Rajendra Janjal Trade...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Envisioned Social & Economic Democracy, Says Vishnu...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Envisioned Social & Economic Democracy, Says Vishnu...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Five Vehicles Torched In Mukundwadi; Residents Blame Addicts For Midnight...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Five Vehicles Torched In Mukundwadi; Residents Blame Addicts For Midnight...

Laser Lights Banned Near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport Over Pilot Safety Concerns

Laser Lights Banned Near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport Over Pilot Safety Concerns