India Science Festival 2026: Shubhanshu Shukla, Venki Ramakrishnan Among Speakers At IISER Pune On Jan 10-11 | X/@ians

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India), in partnership with Bajaj Auto Limited, will host the India Science Festival (ISF) 2026 at IISER Pune on 10th and 11th January 2026.

Hosting the India Science Festival is a cornerstone of this mission, making science accessible, sparking curiosity, and inspiring action. Now in its seventh edition, ISF is India's largest non-government platform celebrating science. With a focus on deep innovation in science and technology, ISF 2026 highlights the transformative role of science in solving real-world challenges and improving lives.

The festival brings together key stakeholders from the scientific community, fostering dialogue and collaboration to advance science and technology across the nation. The goals of ISF include presenting the best of global science to young adults, facilitating discussions among scientists and policy experts on science and technology challenges, and strengthening the practice of science communication.

As the largest science communication platform in the country, ISF has reached over 100,000 individuals over the past six years. Notably, 85% of attendees have rated the festival as "Excellent" or "Very Good," and 100% of speakers have expressed a desire to participate again. ISF is free and open to all, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

ISF 2026 is expected to host approximately 25,000 attendees, 60+ speakers, and 30+ exhibits and workshops. Attendees can look forward to expert talks, panel discussions, and fireside chats on topics ranging from AI, Space Tech, Defence Tech, Green Vehicles, and Quantum Computing to Chemistry and Mathematics.

Notable speakers include Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, IAF, Prof. Venki Ramakrishnan (Nobel Laureate), Ashish Vaswani (CEO, Essential AI), Eshan Chattopadhyay (Gödel Prize Winner), Akshata Krishnamurthy (NASA), Kush Varshney (IBM Fellow), and Prof. Nikku Madhusudhan (Cambridge University).

Speaking on the collaboration, Varun Aggarwal, Co-Founder of FAST India, said: "ISF has become India's most trusted platform for public engagement in science. Returning to IISER Pune, our long-standing partner strengthens our shared mission of making science accessible and inspiring young minds. ISF 2026 will spotlight deep tech, scientific inquiry, and innovation as India moves toward a knowledge-driven future."

Read Also PMC Orders Crackdown On Illegal Study Rooms Operating In Pune

Prof. Arnab Mukherjee, Dean (International Relations and Outreach) at IISER Pune, added: "We are delighted to host the India Science Festival 2026 at IISER Pune. As an institute committed to excellence in science education and research, we see ISF as a powerful platform to ignite curiosity, broaden scientific thinking, and create meaningful interactions between scientists, students, innovators, and the public. We look forward to welcoming thousands of young minds to our campus for two days of learning, exploration, and inspiration."

The festival will also feature exhibits and workshops organised by leading corporate houses. and academic institutions, including Bajaj Auto Limited, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., TIFR NCRA, IISER Pune, and many more.