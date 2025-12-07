Laser Lights Banned Near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport Over Pilot Safety Concerns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Commissioner of Police, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has issued a temporary ban on the use of laser and high-intensity beam lights around the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport, citing serious aviation safety concerns. The prohibition, which will remain in force until January 29, applies to farmhouses, mangal karyalayas, wedding venues, and other locations hosting social gatherings in the airport’s vicinity. CP Praveen Patil issued the preventive order on Sunday.

The directive has been enforced under Section 163(1) and (3) of the Citizens’ Safety Code, which empowers the police to implement measures necessary to prevent threats to public safety. According to the order, laser and beam lights used during functions often project into the sky and can directly enter cockpit windows during crucial phases of flight. Such glare can momentarily blind pilots, disrupt concentration, and pose a serious risk during landing and take-off operations -- situations that demand maximum visibility and precision.

Police officials noted that the issue typically spikes during the wedding season, when large outdoor venues use decorative laser lighting that inadvertently directs beams upward. To avoid potential aviation hazards, all venues in the notified area have been instructed to immediately eliminate the use of such lighting equipment.

The order further states that strict legal action will be taken against violators under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with other applicable acts. Police teams have also been tasked with monitoring venues around the airport to ensure compliance. Authorities have appealed to citizens and venue owners to cooperate in the interest of passenger and flight safety.