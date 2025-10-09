Nashik's Sahil Parakh To Lead Maharashtra In U-19 Vinoo Mankad Tournament |

Nashik District Cricket Association's young player, aggressive left-handed opener Sahil Parakh, who scored a blistering century in his debut series in international cricket, has been selected as the captain of the Maharashtra team under the age of 19 for the BCCI's Vinoo Mankad tournament.

The Vinoo Mankad Trophy for the under-19 age group is scheduled from October 9 to November 1, and the Maharashtra team's elite group matches to be held in Ranchi are as follows: October 9 - Uttar Pradesh, October 11 - Delhi, October 13 - Assam, October 15 - Rajasthan, October 17 - Punjab.

This important selection of Sahil has created an atmosphere of joy in the Nashik District Cricket Association and the district team, as well as among the cricket fans of the district.

Nashik District Cricket Association Chairman Vinod Shah, Secretary Sameer Rakte have congratulated Sahil and wished him a successful performance in the upcoming Vinoo Mankad tournament.