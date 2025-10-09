Nashik To Hold 'Torch March' For Sonam Wangchuk's Release, 'Save Nashik' March Against Rising Crime | X/Sonam Wangchuk

The decision to organise a 'Torch March' in Nashik on Friday (October 10) against the arrest of peace activist Sonam Wangchuk from Ladakh was taken in a meeting of progressive thought institutions and organisations.

It has also been decided that a 'Save Nashik March' will be held on October 14 against increasing crimes in the city. The meeting was held at the city's Hutatma Memorial, in which dignitaries like Dr DL Karad, Raju Deshale, Arun Goderao, Mukund Dixit, Mahadev Khude, Milind Wagh, Shyamala Chavan, Ajmal Khan, Mahendra Nakeel, Talha Sheikh participated.

Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on September 26 under the National Security Act (NSA) following violent protests in Leh on September 24 during the Ladakh statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule agitation (in which four people died). He is currently in Jodhpur jail.

His wife, Geetanjali Angmo, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, claiming that the arrest is illegal. The Ladakh administration, however, has accused him of inciting violence. Wangchuk is a Gandhian activist and has been carrying out constructive activities for the development of Ladakh. He is known internationally and his arrest is being protested across the country.

The participants in this meeting supported Wangchuk's peaceful protest and demanded his release. The 'Torch March' will be for his release and to protect democratic values, and will start from the Hutatma Memorial in the evening.

On the other hand, the increasing crime in Nashik city has raised questions about the safety of citizens, and the 'Save Nashik Protest' will be against it. Local organisations are expected to participate in the march.

Through these initiatives, progressive organisations have reminded the government to uphold democratic values. The protests in Ladakh have intensified due to Wangchuk's arrest, with several civil society groups demanding his release. It is hoped that these initiatives in Nashik will strengthen the nationwide protests.