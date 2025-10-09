Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Forest Department Action After Leopard Attacks In Pune’s Pimpalwandi Village

MSHRC intervenes after leopard attacks in Pune’s Pimpalwandi village; directs Forest Department to protect local family | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a severe human-animal conflict in Pimpalwandi village, Pune, thereby issuing strict directions to the forest departments to ensure the protection and relief of local resident Mayur Wagh and his family.

Leopard Attacks Caught on Camera

The Commission, presided over by Justice A. M. Badar (Chairperson), acted after the disturbing social media and YouTube videos showed multiple leopards (panther) preying on livestock and even attacking the residence of Wagh. The visuals, described by the Commission as “startling,” depicted violent encounters posing a grave threat to human life.

Commission Observes Violation of Fundamental Rights

“Prima facie, those panthers have become dangerous to human life as seen from their behavior,” the order noted, adding that the attacks have caused Wagh financial losses from livestock killings and disrupted the education of his school-going children, who can no longer attend school without their father’s assistance due to the fear of attacks.

The Commission observed that the situation amounts to a serious violation of the right to life, property, and education under Article 21 of the Constitution, which not only guarantees the right to life but also mandates the protection of the environment. It emphasized that the State must “find a way out by balancing the two.”

Forest Department Directed to Ensure Safety

The MSHRC hence have ordered the Forest Department to “Deploy at least two forest guards round-the-clock at Wagh’s residence for the safety of his family. Provide transport facilities to Wagh’s children to ensure they can safely attend school and return home. Place trap cages daily with suitable bait in the vicinity to capture the dangerous leopards that have become habitual attackers of livestock,” the order copy reads.

Commission Criticises Forest Officials’ Negligence

The Commission expressed strong concern over reports that forest officials had allegedly asked Wagh to provide live prey, such as sheep, at his own expense for the department’s trap cages.

“The Forest Department or its Wildlife Wing has not even kept guards at the premises to protect the human life of residents, where small children are living,” the order stated, citing a specific incident in which a leopard attacked a calf just a few feet from the family’s door while a child narrowly escaped into the house.

Also Watch:

MSHRC Issues Interim Relief and Warning

Finding the situation urgent, the Commission granted interim relief under Section 18(c) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and issued notices to the Forest Department for explanation. It warned that failure to comply with its directions would invite “appropriate action as per law.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/