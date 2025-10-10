Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Specially-Abled Girl Sexually Assaulted By Over 17 Men; DNA Samples Sent For Testing

South Mumbai horror: 20-year-old specially-abled woman sexually assaulted by 17 men; DNA testing underway | Representational Image

Mumbai: A very shocking incident has taken place in South Mumbai. A shocking incident has come to light in South Mumbai where a 20-year-old girl was sexually abused by more than 17 people on different days.

In this Case have been registered against unknown person under 64 (2) (i) (commits rape, on a woman incapable of giving consent) and 64 (2) (k) (commits rape on a woman suffering from mental illness or physical disability) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at Cuffe Parade police station, said the police officer. Blood samples of more than 17 suspects named by the victim girl have been taken and sent for DNA testing with the Fetus.

Minor Boy Detained, Married Man Arrested In Connection With Case

According to FIR, This case was registered on September 22 and in this case, a 17-year-old minor boy has been taken into custody and a 34-year-old married man has been arrested.

Importantly, the NGO Vidhayak Bharati has helped the police in getting the victim girl, who is a special child, who unable to talk proper and deaf. Psi Ashwini Koli - Patil worked hard to detect this crime case.

Victim Found Pregnant After Complaining Of Pain

According to the information given by the police, The victim girl complained to her grandmother that she felt worms moving in her stomach. She was then admitted to Cama Hospital. At that time, it was revealed that the girl was 5 months pregnant. Then the Call received from Cama Hospital to Police was unmarried, mentally retarded and five months pregnant.

In connection with this incident, when Cuffe Parade Police went to the said place to record the statement of the Victim woman. But she unable to record statement. Then Police have recorded statement of her father that she was mentally retarded since she could not speak and deaf. He did not know anything about this and told him that he did not want to file a complaint. Victim Father has refused to give Complaint.

However, on September 22, when she was brought to the police station for further investigation, she ready to filed a complaint against an unknown person. Then her father became ready to file Complaint.

The complainant and Victim's Father said that some unknown person took advantage of her inability to speak and being mentally retarded, five to six months ago, while her daughter was living at house, and took advantage of this situation and raped and sexually assaulted her, even though he knew that she was not capable of giving consent to physical intercourse. A case has been registered.

Counsellors Used Drawing and Finger Doll Therapy To Help Victim Communicate

It was difficult for psi Ashwini Koli Patil to solve this case. However, Counselor Lila Patade and Councilor Madhura Kodlekar - Counselor from Vidhayak Bharti - Child Rights Organizations helped in recording the girl's statement using drawing and finger doll therapy for 5 days and 4-5 hours.

During this counseling, the person who was repeatedly named by the victim girl was arrested and a minor boy was detained. While the persons who were repeatedly named in the investigation were shown as suspects and their blood samples were taken for DNA.

