 Pune Video: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Walks Off When Asked About Nilesh Ghaywal Case
After Kothrud’s firing incident on September 17, the Pune Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Pune-based Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal and his eight aides, following which Ghaywal fled to London.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 09:24 PM IST
Pune Video: Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Walks Off When Asked About Nilesh Ghaywal Case | Video Grab

During a press conference in Pune, when Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol was asked about the development of the gangster Nilesh Ghaywal case, Mohol abruptly walked off without responding to the reporter’s questions.  

After Kothrud’s firing incident on September 17, the Pune Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Pune-based Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal and his eight aides, following which Ghaywal fled to London.   

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against Ghaywal, and a probe is ongoing as to how he managed to obtain a passport despite having numerous criminal cases filed against him. 

Moreover, Maharashtra MoS for Home, Yogesh Kadam, is facing criticism on social media after it was revealed that Sachin Ghaywal, the brother of fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, was granted a gun licence. 

According to the information received, the licence was issued under the minister’s special quota, a category meant for individuals with specific security needs or exceptional circumstances. 

However, it has come to light that several cases were registered against Sachin at various police stations in Pune. Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, a police official clarified that he has been acquitted of all charges.

