 Pune: Bhide Bridge To Reopen For Traffic From Oct 11 To Ease Diwali Shopping Congestion
The Bhide bridge was closed for traffic due to the Metro work on April 21, initially for 45 days. The deadline was later extended till mid-June, and again till August 15. Despite these extensions, the work is still incomplete, and the bridge is closed for traffic.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Bhide Bridge To Reopen For Traffic From Oct 11 To Ease Diwali Shopping Congestion | File

Considering the increased crowd in Pune’s central areas for Diwali shopping, the Pune traffic police will be opening Bhide Bridge for vehicular traffic from October 11.

While a large number of people have started visiting mid-Pune areas for Diwali shopping, this has caused traffic congestion on alternative routes. So, opening the bridge for traffic for a temporary period has become necessary to manage congestion in the area. 

“The Bhide bridge will be open to vehicular traffic between 6 am and 10 pm, starting from October 11 until further notice, and people are expected to follow traffic norms,” mentioned a press release issued by Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

