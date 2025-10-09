Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Notorious Vehicle Thief, Solve Four Cases | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a notorious history sheeter for vehicle theft, officials announced on Thursday. He was arrested as a broader preventive action against rising vehicle thefts in the city. His arrest has resulted in the solving of four cases registered with Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

Recovered Stolen Vehicles By Crime Branch Unit 1 | Sourced

The action was taken by Unit 1 of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police's Crime Branch. The arrested individual has been identified as Raj, aka Dhekrya Santosh Bapardekar (22, Chikhali).

DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar told the media that Unit 1, led by Sr PI Vinod Patil, started investigating the rising vehicle thefts in their area. While looking for a crime, four cases were determined to have been committed by the accused, Bapardekar. His location was identified through CCTV analysis and police sources. He was arrested and confessed to the crimes, saying he committed all of them with the help of his two minor accomplices.

A total of four cases, each registered at Sant Tukaram Nagar, MIDC Bhosari, Chikhali, and Chakan Police Stations, have been solved. A total of five cases had previously been registered against him at Chikhali and Pimpri Police Stations. Police are investigating the matter further.

The action was done under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awad, DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar and ACP Dr Vishal Hire. The Unit 1 team was led by Sr PI Vinod Patil. It included API Dattatraya Gulig and Police Constables Balasaheb Garje, Ganesh Mahadik, Somnath Borhade, Mahadev Jawale, Shivram Bhope, Shridhan Ichake, Balasaheb Bhangale, Amol Vetal, Ajit Rupanwar, Tushare Warade, Swapnil Mahale, and Dilip Rathod.