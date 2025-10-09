Maharashtra ATS, Pune Police Conduct Raids At 19 Locations In Kondhwa, Khadak, Khadki, Wanwadi & Bhosari | Anand Chaini

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), along with Pune Police, on Thursday conducted extensive search operations across multiple parts of the city.

According to officials, the joint operation was conducted at the homes and offices of 19 suspected individuals in Kondhwa, Khadak, Khadki, Wanwadi and Bhosari areas. The searches were part of the ongoing investigation into the Pune ISIS module case registered under C.R. No. 7/2023 by the Maharashtra ATS.

In a statement, the ATS informed that the searches were linked to individuals suspected of being connected to those already arrested in the case in 2023 in Kothrud. The agency is investigating their possible involvement in radicalisation, recruitment and preparation of explosives for terror-related activities.

What was the case?

The case came to light in 2023 when Pune Police detained two men from Kothrud in connection with a bike theft. Later, a probe into their backgrounds uncovered their alleged links with ISIS operatives. The case was then handed over to the Maharashtra ATS and later involved the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Earlier, several people, including Shamil Saquib Nachan and Rizwan Ali, were arrested for allegedly pledging allegiance to ISIS and organising weapon and explosive training camps.

Read Also Pune Police Issue Strict Guidelines For Firecracker Sales Ahead Of Diwali: All You Need To Know

During Thursday’s action, teams from Maharashtra ATS and Pune Police jointly searched for electronic evidence, documents, and communication devices that could reveal more details about the terror module’s network.

Officials confirmed that a few suspects have been taken in for questioning, but no official announcement has been made yet about any new arrests or seizures. The investigation into the case is still ongoing.