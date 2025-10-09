 Pune Police Issue Strict Guidelines For Firecracker Sales Ahead Of Diwali: All You Need To Know
Pune Police Issue Strict Guidelines For Firecracker Sales Ahead Of Diwali: All You Need To Know

Pune Police have urged citizens to celebrate Diwali responsibly and strictly adhere to all safety norms to avoid accidents and ensure a pollution-free festive season

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Pune Police Issue Strict Guidelines For Firecracker Sales Ahead Of Diwali: All You Need To Know | FPJ Photo

Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Pune Police have issued a detailed circular notifying the strict legal and safety guidelines for the sale and use of firecrackers within city limits.

The move has been taken to prevent accidents, fires and environmental hazards occurring due to firecrackers during the festive season.

According to the information received, temporary licenses for firecracker sales will be issued between October 10 and October 24, 2025. After this date, no person will be allowed to sell or store firecrackers.

Any unsold stock must be returned to the licensed warehouse or authorised wholesale dealer.

The Supreme Court directives regulating firecracker use:

Banned Firecrackers:

The manufacture, possession, or sale of high-intensity firecrackers is prohibited under the Maharashtra Explosives Act.

Not allowed to burst in public place

Under the Mumbai Police Act (1951), the bursting or launching of fireworks, fire balloons, or similar items is strictly prohibited on roads or within 10 meters of any public road, bridge, or pathway. Violators will face legal action under Section 131(A)(i).

Pollution control norms

Following Supreme Court orders in Writ Petition No. 72/1998 and directives issued on July 18, 2005, noise and air pollution from firecrackers are to be strictly monitored.

- Firecrackers generating sound levels above 125 decibels at 4 meters distance are banned.

- Chain crackers exceeding prescribed limits (115/110/105 dB depending on the number of crackers) are prohibited.

- Use of noisy firecrackers between 10 pm and 6 am is completely banned.

- Silent and colour-based fireworks are exempt from these restrictions.

Silent Zones

No fireworks of any kind are allowed in silence zones - within 100 meters of hospitals, educational institutions, or courts.

Ban on Imported Firecrackers

As per the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) 2015, sale of imported firecrackers is strictly prohibited.

Restrictions near stalls

Fireworks display or bursting within 50 meters of temporary firecracker stalls is not permitted under the Explosives Act.

Pune Police have urged citizens to celebrate Diwali responsibly and strictly adhere to all safety norms to avoid accidents and ensure a pollution-free festive season.

