 VIDEO: Terror Suspicions Prompt Joint ATS-Pune Police Raid In Kondhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Terror Suspicions Prompt Joint ATS-Pune Police Raid In Kondhwa

VIDEO: Terror Suspicions Prompt Joint ATS-Pune Police Raid In Kondhwa

Police officials have refused to reveal information. However, they assured that details will be shared once the ongoing search and verification process is completed.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Terror Suspicions Prompt Joint ATS-Pune Police Raid In Kondhwa | Video Screengrab

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Pune City Police conducted a joint raid in the Kondhwa area in connection with the suspected radicalisation of some people, officials said on Thursday.

The raid, which reportedly began around midnight, led to the detention of several suspects who are currently being questioned by authorities. This has created a wave of tension across the city.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out after specific intelligence inputs. However, police officials have not disclosed the exact reason behind the search operation. It is believed to be linked to previous terror-related activities in the area.

Read Also
Pune: Two Minor Orphan Girls Go Missing From Budhwar Peth; One Found, Search On For Another
article-image

Two years ago, Pune Police had arrested three individuals from Kondhwa for their alleged involvement with a banned terrorist organisation. The arrests had then helped foil a potential terror plot in the country.

FPJ Shorts
Did UK PM Keir Starmer Have Kebabs & Biryani At Khyber? More About The Iconic 68-YO Mumbai Restaurant
Did UK PM Keir Starmer Have Kebabs & Biryani At Khyber? More About The Iconic 68-YO Mumbai Restaurant
IDF Eliminates Terrorists In Gaza Attack Attempt As Donald Trump Signals Possible Weekend Middle East Trip To Seal Ceasefire
IDF Eliminates Terrorists In Gaza Attack Attempt As Donald Trump Signals Possible Weekend Middle East Trip To Seal Ceasefire
'India, UK Will Address Global Challenges Together': PM Modi Addresses Press With UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai | VIDEO
'India, UK Will Address Global Challenges Together': PM Modi Addresses Press With UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai | VIDEO
HSBC India Launches ‘Innovation Banking’ With $1 Billion Fund To Boost Startup Growth And Entrepreneurship
HSBC India Launches ‘Innovation Banking’ With $1 Billion Fund To Boost Startup Growth And Entrepreneurship

Following the incident, another operation was conducted by the ATS and the Pune Police. However, local residents are speculating about several possibilities behind the latest raid.

Read Also
Pune: Reopen Bhide Bridge From October 11, Citizens Appeal To Traffic Police
article-image

Meanwhile, police officials have refused to reveal information. However, they assured that details will be shared once the ongoing search and verification process is completed.

The security forces continue to maintain a strong presence in the area, and further updates are expected once the investigation progresses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Challenges PCMC Ward Structure In Bombay High Court; Hearing Set...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Challenges PCMC Ward Structure In Bombay High Court; Hearing Set...

Navi Mumbai Airport Will Be Used More By Punekars Than Mumbaikars, Say Netizens

Navi Mumbai Airport Will Be Used More By Punekars Than Mumbaikars, Say Netizens

Pune: PMPML Opens Free Library In Scrap Bus; BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Donates 250 Books - PHOTOS

Pune: PMPML Opens Free Library In Scrap Bus; BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Donates 250 Books - PHOTOS

Pune Police Issue Strict Guidelines For Firecracker Sales Ahead Of Diwali: All You Need To Know

Pune Police Issue Strict Guidelines For Firecracker Sales Ahead Of Diwali: All You Need To Know

'Pune Porsche Crash Case Exposed Systemic Corruption But Police Cracked Entire Blood Sample Swap...

'Pune Porsche Crash Case Exposed Systemic Corruption But Police Cracked Entire Blood Sample Swap...