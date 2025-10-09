VIDEO: Terror Suspicions Prompt Joint ATS-Pune Police Raid In Kondhwa | Video Screengrab

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Pune City Police conducted a joint raid in the Kondhwa area in connection with the suspected radicalisation of some people, officials said on Thursday.

The raid, which reportedly began around midnight, led to the detention of several suspects who are currently being questioned by authorities. This has created a wave of tension across the city.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out after specific intelligence inputs. However, police officials have not disclosed the exact reason behind the search operation. It is believed to be linked to previous terror-related activities in the area.

Two years ago, Pune Police had arrested three individuals from Kondhwa for their alleged involvement with a banned terrorist organisation. The arrests had then helped foil a potential terror plot in the country.

Following the incident, another operation was conducted by the ATS and the Pune Police. However, local residents are speculating about several possibilities behind the latest raid.

Meanwhile, police officials have refused to reveal information. However, they assured that details will be shared once the ongoing search and verification process is completed.

The security forces continue to maintain a strong presence in the area, and further updates are expected once the investigation progresses.