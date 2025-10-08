Pune: Two Minor Orphan Girls Go Missing From Budhwar Peth; One Found, Search On For Another

Thane News: Bhiwandi Faces Rise In Missing Children Cases, Number Reaching 142, Includes 95 Females | representative pic

Two minor orphan girls residing under the care of a private organisation went missing from Pune's Budhwar Peth on Tuesday afternoon. The duo, both aged 13, were reported missing after they failed to return from school located in Kasba Peth.

According to the police, the minor girls were found missing on October 7 after they went to school. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Faraskhana Police Station. However, after a search operation, police succeeded in finding one of them.

Uttam Namwade, Police Inspector (Crime), Faraskhana, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “As per the initial investigation, it was found that they went missing when they went to school. It was a self-decision by the girls. However, one has been found on the same day, and the second one is still missing. We are searching for her, and the matter is under investigation.”

As per sources, a few months back, another two girls had gone missing. However, they were also found later.