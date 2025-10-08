'Bachchon Ko Paalun Kaise Main?': Contract Worker Falls At Collector's Feet Pleading For Salaries Pending For 9 Months In Sambhajinagar - VIDEO

Contract Worker Falls At Collector's Feet Pleading For Salaries Pending For 9 Months In Sambhajinagar | X

Sambhaji Nagar, October 08: A heart-breaking incident occurred in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during a protest held by contract workers of the Municipal Corporation after not receiving salaries allegedly for the past three months. Many employees said that they are facing financial problems and struggling to feed their children and families due to the delay in payment. A heart-wrenching video has surfaced on social media in which a worker fell at the feet of the collector begging for the salaries for the past nine months.

The video went viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the worker falls at the feet of the collector and pleading for his pending salary. He claimed that he has not received his salary for the past nine months and demanded that the salary be given to him on the spot.

He said, "Are yahin jalunga mai aaj, mere ko puri pagar hona toh honaich. puri 9 pagar hona mere ko. Dada 9 mahine se mere bachchon ko paalun kaise main? Tumhare pair padta mai, mere ko pagar hona. Mere ko pagar aajich hona. meri aurat bhi aayi hui mere bachche bhi aaye hue hai, unko dekho tum. Kab tak bardasht karu mai. Mere ko puri pagar hona." (I will burn myself right here today if I don’t get my full salary. I must receive all nine months’ pending wages. Dada, how will I feed my children for nine months without pay? I am touching your feet, please give me my salary. I need it today itself. My wife and children are also here; look at them. How much longer should I endure this? I must receive my full salary.)

His wife and children were also present at the spot. The woman came out of the crowd with a bottle of and threatening to pour it on herself and set herself on fire if their demand of giving the pending salaries was not met. The video hit the internet today and went viral. However, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.